An Anoka man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Jan. 12 in Hennepin County District Court on a second-degree murder charge for killing his on-again-off-again girlfriend.
Michael Isaac Klinger, 36, shot and killed the victim, identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as 34-year-old Katie Ann Fredrickson, during an argument between the couple in a residence on the 5400 block of 68th Ave. N. in Brooklyn Center, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court on Aug. 2.
According to court documents, Klinger has a history of mental illness.
In addition to the second-degree murder charge, Klinger faced a first-degree drug charge and a charge for illegal weapons possession.
Klinger plead guilty to the second degree murder charge as part of a plea agreement. As part of that agreement, the drug possession charges were dismissed and he will serve 60 months concurrently the charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
The incident
Police were dispatched to Fredrickson’s residence on a report of a shooting around 1 p.m., and located the victim, who had two bullet wounds to her chest near her heart and a bullet wound to her thumb consistent with putting her hands up in defense, The Aug. 2 criminal complaint states. Fredrickson was pronounced dead at the scene.
With the help of Avis rental, police located the rental car driven by Klinger in St. Louis Park, and arrested him as he approached the vehicle.
He had a backpack containing four handguns, three of which had been stolen, in addition to more than 445 grams of methamphetamine and $5,360 cash. Finding a hotel key card in Klinger’s possession, police searched a St. Louis Park hotel room, where they found ammunition and magazines.
Prior to the shooting, two witnesses – a boyfriend and girlfriend – who knew Klinger were in a bedroom at the home. They told police they heard arguing and then a gunshot, which prompted them to escape out the bedroom window.
The male witness said that as he fled, he heard the victim say, “Just stop Mike” before two gunshots rang out.
