An Anoka man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Jan. 12 in Hennepin County District Court on a second-degree murder charge for killing his on-again-off-again girlfriend.

Michael Isaac Klinger, 36, shot and killed the victim, identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as 34-year-old Katie Ann Fredrickson, during an argument between the couple in a residence on the 5400 block of 68th Ave. N. in Brooklyn Center, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court on Aug. 2.

