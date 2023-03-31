An Anoka man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on March 20 to one count of illegal possession of a machine gun and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to federal court documents, in April 2022, the FBI began investigating Darrian Mitchell Nguyen, 50, based on a tip from a confidential informant who told law enforcement that Nguyen was in possession of methamphetamine, along with weapons including firearms, rifles, shotguns, handguns, a grenade launcher, and pipe bombs in secret rooms built within the walls of his residence.

