An Anoka man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on March 20 to one count of illegal possession of a machine gun and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to federal court documents, in April 2022, the FBI began investigating Darrian Mitchell Nguyen, 50, based on a tip from a confidential informant who told law enforcement that Nguyen was in possession of methamphetamine, along with weapons including firearms, rifles, shotguns, handguns, a grenade launcher, and pipe bombs in secret rooms built within the walls of his residence.
The informant also told police that Nguyen had an interest in joining the Three Percenter militia group, court documents state. The Three Percenters are a loosely organized anti-government extremist movement.
According to court documents, for payment Nguyen asked the informant to provide him with a short-barreled rifle equipped with an auto sear. Through text messages, Nguyen arranged to meet with the informant to receive four auto sears and a short-barreled rifle equipped with an auto sear.
At the arranged meeting on Oct. 4, 2022, after Nguyen took possession of the machine gun and the auto sears, law enforcement arrested Nguyen and executed a search warrant at his residence. Law enforcement recovered several firearms from a hidden room and elsewhere inside the residence, including an additional short-barreled rifle and a short-barreled shotgun that Nguyen was not registered to possess.
