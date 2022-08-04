An Anoka man has been charged with second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of his on-again-off-again girlfriend at her Brooklyn Center home.

Michael Isaac Klinger, 36, shot and killed the victim, identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as 34-year-old Katie Ann Fredrickson, during an argument between the couple in a residence on the 5400 block of 68th Ave. N., according to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court Aug. 2.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.