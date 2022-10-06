police lights
(SUN CURRENT STAFF PHOTO BY RAYMOND T. RIVARD)

An Anoka man has been arrested and charged and federally charged for illegally possessing a machine gun and possession with intent to distribute meth.

U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced in a Oct. 5 press release that Darrian Mitchell Nguyen, 50, was arrested following an FBI investigation. Nguyen is charged with one count of possession of a machine gun, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of possession of a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

