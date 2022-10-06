An Anoka man has been arrested and charged and federally charged for illegally possessing a machine gun and possession with intent to distribute meth.
U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced in a Oct. 5 press release that Darrian Mitchell Nguyen, 50, was arrested following an FBI investigation. Nguyen is charged with one count of possession of a machine gun, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of possession of a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.
According to court documents and a law enforcement affidavit, in April, the FBI began its investigation after being alerted by a confidential source that Nguyen was allegedly in possession of explosive devices, firearms, and methamphetamine, and had expressed a desire to join the Three Percenter militia group.
The Three Percenters are a loosely organized anti-government extremist movement, the release states. As alleged in the affidavit, according to the CHS, Nguyen kept weapons, including rifles, shot-guns, handguns, a grenade launcher, and pipe bombs in “secret” rooms built within the walls of his residence.
The affidavit also alleges that Nguyen was manufacturing and trafficking methamphetamine from his residence. On Aug. 23, during a meeting at the defendant’s residence, Nguyen allegedly sold to the CHS 7.1 grams of methamphetamine for $300.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Manda M. Sertich and Department of Justice Trial Attorney Justin Sher are prosecuting the case.
