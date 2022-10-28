Anoka citizens were able to learn more about their local eateries from the people that run them during the Anoka Lions Inaugural “Taste of Anoka” event. Restaurateurs and local business owners set up in the Big White Tent on Oct. 25 to give attendees a sample of their menus. Live music was provided by Betty Danger and Axel Thorslund.

The event is the first of its kind for the Anoka Lions Club, who organized the event. Anoka Lion Vicki Violet told ABC Newspapers why the event made for good marketing for anyone offering food in Anoka, and not just the downtown area.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.