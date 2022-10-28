Taste of Anoka included vendors from MaGillycuddy’s, American Legion Post 102, Ginny Bites, House of Oilworx, 201 Tavern and Grille, Casa Del Rio and many more. A steady line of people entered throughout the night, with a line rounding the corner of Jackson well into the first hour of opening.
Taste of Anoka included vendors from MaGillycuddy’s, American Legion Post 102, Ginny Bites, House of Oilworx, 201 Tavern and Grille, Casa Del Rio and many more. A steady line of people entered throughout the night, with a line rounding the corner of Jackson well into the first hour of opening.
Taste of Anoka included vendors from MaGillycuddy’s, American Legion Post 102, Ginny Bites, House of Oilworx, 201 Tavern and Grille, Casa Del Rio and many more. A steady line of people entered throughout the night, with a line rounding the corner of Jackson well into the first hour of opening.
Taste of Anoka included vendors from MaGillycuddy’s, American Legion Post 102, Ginny Bites, House of Oilworx, 201 Tavern and Grille, Casa Del Rio and many more. A steady line of people entered throughout the night, with a line rounding the corner of Jackson well into the first hour of opening.
Taste of Anoka included vendors from MaGillycuddy’s, American Legion Post 102, Ginny Bites, House of Oilworx, 201 Tavern and Grille, Casa Del Rio and many more. A steady line of people entered throughout the night, with a line rounding the corner of Jackson well into the first hour of opening.
Taste of Anoka included vendors from MaGillycuddy’s, American Legion Post 102, Ginny Bites, House of Oilworx, 201 Tavern and Grille, Casa Del Rio and many more. A steady line of people entered throughout the night, with a line rounding the corner of Jackson well into the first hour of opening.
Taste of Anoka included vendors from MaGillycuddy’s, American Legion Post 102, Ginny Bites, House of Oilworx, 201 Tavern and Grille, Casa Del Rio and many more. A steady line of people entered throughout the night, with a line rounding the corner of Jackson well into the first hour of opening.
Taste of Anoka included vendors from MaGillycuddy’s, American Legion Post 102, Ginny Bites, House of Oilworx, 201 Tavern and Grille, Casa Del Rio and many more. A steady line of people entered throughout the night, with a line rounding the corner of Jackson well into the first hour of opening.
Taste of Anoka included vendors from MaGillycuddy’s, American Legion Post 102, Ginny Bites, House of Oilworx, 201 Tavern and Grille, Casa Del Rio and many more. A steady line of people entered throughout the night, with a line rounding the corner of Jackson well into the first hour of opening.
Ian Wreisner
Taste of Anoka included vendors from MaGillycuddy’s, American Legion Post 102, Ginny Bites, House of Oilworx, 201 Tavern and Grille, Casa Del Rio and many more. A steady line of people entered throughout the night, with a line rounding the corner of Jackson well into the first hour of opening.
Ian Wreisner
Taste of Anoka included vendors from MaGillycuddy’s, American Legion Post 102, Ginny Bites, House of Oilworx, 201 Tavern and Grille, Casa Del Rio and many more. A steady line of people entered throughout the night, with a line rounding the corner of Jackson well into the first hour of opening.
Ian Wreisner
Taste of Anoka included vendors from MaGillycuddy’s, American Legion Post 102, Ginny Bites, House of Oilworx, 201 Tavern and Grille, Casa Del Rio and many more. A steady line of people entered throughout the night, with a line rounding the corner of Jackson well into the first hour of opening.
Ian Wreisner
Taste of Anoka included vendors from MaGillycuddy’s, American Legion Post 102, Ginny Bites, House of Oilworx, 201 Tavern and Grille, Casa Del Rio and many more. A steady line of people entered throughout the night, with a line rounding the corner of Jackson well into the first hour of opening.
Ian Wreisner
Taste of Anoka included vendors from MaGillycuddy’s, American Legion Post 102, Ginny Bites, House of Oilworx, 201 Tavern and Grille, Casa Del Rio and many more. A steady line of people entered throughout the night, with a line rounding the corner of Jackson well into the first hour of opening.
Ian Wreisner
Taste of Anoka included vendors from MaGillycuddy’s, American Legion Post 102, Ginny Bites, House of Oilworx, 201 Tavern and Grille, Casa Del Rio and many more. A steady line of people entered throughout the night, with a line rounding the corner of Jackson well into the first hour of opening.
Ian Wreisner
Taste of Anoka included vendors from MaGillycuddy’s, American Legion Post 102, Ginny Bites, House of Oilworx, 201 Tavern and Grille, Casa Del Rio and many more. A steady line of people entered throughout the night, with a line rounding the corner of Jackson well into the first hour of opening.
Anoka citizens were able to learn more about their local eateries from the people that run them during the Anoka Lions Inaugural “Taste of Anoka” event. Restaurateurs and local business owners set up in the Big White Tent on Oct. 25 to give attendees a sample of their menus. Live music was provided by Betty Danger and Axel Thorslund.
The event is the first of its kind for the Anoka Lions Club, who organized the event. Anoka Lion Vicki Violet told ABC Newspapers why the event made for good marketing for anyone offering food in Anoka, and not just the downtown area.
“I think its great marketing not only for restaurants that are right here, but we have businesses coming from the west side,”violet said. “During road construction they lost some business so we had to get these west side businesses in here so people know where they are. It allows people to know that we have a great variety for catering needs or event needs.”
The event was billed as the “first annual,” so the Anoka Lions are expecting to hold the event in the Big White Tent in 2023. For more information and to stay updated on when tables open for next year, head to anokalions.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.