The city of Anoka is poised to disband its Human Rights Commission, which hasn’t met since 2012, but some community members say that would be a mistake, and an online petition to save the commission has more than 300 signatures.
As the commission currently exists, city staff say it’s redundant and unnecessary because the Minnesota Department of Human Rights investigates and handles alleged human rights violations.
“These are very serious things and are handled at the state or even the federal level,” City Manager Greg Lee told the council at a work session July 27. “They’re not handled at a local level.”
City Attorney Scott Baumgartner said the commission’s current hate crime response plan could actually cause problems.
“As a prosecutor, if I had a hate crime case, I wouldn’t want so many fingers in the pie talking to my victim/witness as the case is progressing through the system,” he said. “While the intention is probably good, I think there can be some collateral consequences and detriments to a criminal case as that goes through the system.”
Interest in the commission seemed to wane after it was reestablished in 2003 with 15 members. In 2007 the commission was reduced to five members but continued to have difficulty gathering a quorum and rarely had agenda items to discuss, according to a city staff memo. In 2009 the city code was changed so the commission would meet only on an as-needed basis.
In March 2019 the City Council discussed the future of the Human Rights Commission. The council didn’t decide whether to disband the commission, but it came to a consensus that the commission’s role should be altered to focus more on outreach, according to the staff memo. Staff was directed to create a subcommittee of the Parks and Recreation Board that would promote diverse arts and cultural activities. That subcommittee is now called the Arts and Culture Commission.
City Council divided
When the topic of the Human Rights Commission resurfaced at the council’s work session last week, Council Member Erik Skogquist favored either refocusing the mission of the Human Rights Commission to center on diversity or creating a new commission for that purpose. He didn’t think the subcommittee of the parks board was sufficient.
Skogquist pointed out the lack of diversity among City Council members and city staff.
“There’s a lot of viewpoints and thoughts that don’t come forward as part of that,” he said.
He added that “having a separate commission that can engage some of those folks and bring some of them inside the tent” is an important part of the community.
Most council members agreed the city should take steps to proactively engage diverse voices, but they didn’t all believe that requires a separate commission.
Council Member Elizabeth Barnett said the city already has commissions seeking public input on a variety of topics, from parks to economic development, and the city should focus on recruiting diverse representation on existing commissions and committees.
“It’s a question on us as to how we … go about diversifying our boards and commissions, not just a commission for the sake of diversity,” she said.
Council Member Brian Wesp said recent events made him aware that the city should do more to engage its increasingly diverse population, but he didn’t favor continuing the Human Rights Commission because he hadn’t seen much interest in it over the past eight years.
Mayor Phil Rice seemed to favor a standalone commission dedicated to diversity, but he acknowledged there could be other ways to accomplish similar goals.
“I think it is an important issue, and I think it is our responsibility to lead here, and I think what we’re debating here is how to do that,” he said.
Council Member Mark Freeburg said he thinks the city can be culturally inclusive without a dedicated commission, but he doesn’t think the city has a problem with discrimination.
“I don’t know why we feel compelled to solve a problem that doesn’t exist,” Freeburg said.
“I haven’t witnessed any discrimination in my life in Anoka,” he said later. “I’ve never seen an instance.”
The council directed staff to come up with ways the city could celebrate diversity, welcome all participation and ensure Anoka is a welcoming community.
The council planned to vote at a future meeting on a resolution to disband the Human Rights Commission.
‘I just think we need some leadership’
Roxy Orcutt joined the Human Rights Commission about three years ago “with the anticipation and hope that we would meet.”
“Never once have we met,” she said.
To her disappointment, she recently learned via social media that the city expected to dissolve the body.
“I don’t think it’s a great idea, especially now with everything going on,” she said.
But Orcutt said the commission’s failure to meet wasn’t for lack of enthusiasm.
“I get that it’s an as-needed commission,” she said. “But how do we know if there’s a need or not?”
Orcutt said she’s interested in meeting with the other commissioners and doing something but “just didn’t know where to start” and didn’t know what would trigger a meeting.
Pretending racism doesn’t exist in Anoka is “ridiculous,” Orcutt said, and she’s all for a more proactive approach by the commission. Although her term expires at the end of this year, she is willing to continue serving, and she thinks others would be interested if they knew the commission existed.
“There’s a lot of people in the community that are interested and want to have that discussion,” she said, adding that she thinks it could go somewhere if the city showed leadership.
“I’d love to see it continue,” she said. “And I’d love to continue to serve on it. I just think we need some leadership.”
Petition started
Orcutt isn’t alone in her desire to see the commission continue.
Margaret Anderson has lived in Anoka about 12 years and has always felt good about the fact that the city had a human rights commission.
“After the killing of George Floyd and the social justice movement, I kind of wanted to know what my community was doing,” she said. That’s when she discovered the commission had been inactive for eight years.
When she realized the city would likely disband the commission, Anderson was dismayed and started a petition at change.org hoping to save it.
“I think it’s incredibly poor timing based on what’s going on in our community and in our state and in our country and in our wold to disband something that’s a tool for us to help fight discrimination,” she said. “And I’m not just talking about racial inequality. We’re talking about discrimination that could be harnessed against any of us.”
Anderson is open to seeing the commission change its focus and even its name, but she wants it to exist in some fashion.
“Ultimately I want this to be an active commission, and I want it to be bringing in diverse perspectives,” she said.
As of Aug. 4 the petition had more than 300 signatures with a goal of 500. It is available at tinyurl.com/y3wl34a7.
