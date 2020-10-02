SP Stan Nelson.JPG
Several hundred friends, family members, former students and players turned out to celebrate longtime Anoka head football coach and World War II veteran Stan Nelson as he turned 100 years old. Among the parts of the day were a two-hour drive by Nelson’s home, the Anoka Police Department helping organize and the Anoka Fire Department helping lead the caravan, a salute from veterans and the U.S. Navy and keys to the cities of Anoka and Dawson, Minnesota.

