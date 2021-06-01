Anoka hosted its first Memorial Day ceremony at the new veterans memorial in Riverfront Memorial Park along the Rum River Monday, May 31. Although the city completed its new memorial in time for Memorial Day 2019, the ceremony was relocated due to rain. Last year it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hundreds attended the ceremony.
Anoka hosts first Memorial Day ceremony at new veterans memorial
- Jonathan Young
