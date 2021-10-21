Anoka High School honored its new Hall of Fame class Oct. 15. Honored were Malu Johnson and Mary Keleekai (accepting on behalf of Anna Arnold Hedgeman), Tony Arellano (accepting on behalf of Henry Hill Jr.), Bob Fenwick, Erica Barks-Ruggles, Megan Manthe and Bill Leach. Mike Farley (far left) and Lance Wicks (far right) presented the awards to the inductees.
