After navigating the COVID-19 pandemic for two years, Stepping Stone Emergency Housing in Anoka got the OK from Anoka County to expand to a second floor in its existing building, which Stepping Stone leases from the county.
The homeless shelter has been paying to house at least half of residents in a hotel to keep them at a distance and prevent the spread of COVID-19, Executive Director Julie Jeppson said.
Now the shelter has the opportunity to expand to a second floor to spread out residents. The shelter won’t increase the number of residents, at least for now, Jeppson said.
The county is drawing up an amended lease for Stepping Stone that would allow the shelter to use the first and second floors.
A COVID-19 outbreak at the shelter in September 2021 impacted 35% of residents and 20% of staff.
“Just for the sheer need to distance people and get people out of a congregate setting, we moved everyone to a hotel,” Jeppson said.
Housing 66 people in a hotel costs the shelter about $100,000 a month. Stepping Stone is able to pay the costs via COVID-19 response funding from the state.
“But those funds are very quickly running out,” Jeppson said. “We probably have about four more months of 100% occupancy at the hotel.”
The solution? Taking over and remodeling the second floor of Stepping Stone’s building in Anoka.
That project is estimated to cost $2.3 million.
Because Stepping Stone leases the space from Anoka County, Jeppson went to the County Board to request a modification to the shelter’s lease, allowing it to expand to the second floor.
Jeppson was also in talks with the city of Coon Rapids regarding buying and moving into the Baymont hotel within the city.
The hotel itself would’ve cost $4 million, and that doesn’t include any renovation fees.
“Believe it or not, purchasing a multimillion-dollar hotel is by far more economical than remaining paying $100,000 [a month],” Jeppson said.
The Coon Rapids City Council hosted Jeppson at a work session to discuss the possibility. Most of the council seemed open to the idea, Jeppson said.
Expanding to the second floor of the current building at 3300 N. Fourth Ave. in Anoka, which Stepping Stone has occupied since 2012, is even more economically viable than purchasing a hotel.
The second floor needs some renovations before anyone can move in, said Andrew Dykstra, director of facilities management and construction at Anoka County.
“It doesn’t have great plumbing up there,” Dykstra said. “Old showers, old toilets, all those types of fixtures.”
To fund the expansion, Jeppson applied for a state grant from a pool of $17 million allotted to emergency shelters across the state.
Construction likely won’t begin until at least May, Dykstra said. With supply chain issues all over the country, construction timelines are unpredictable right now.
The County Board met with Jeppson in a mid-January work session to discuss the possibility of Stepping Stone’s expansion. All commissioners present supported the idea, Jeppson said.
The second floor project’s estimated $2.3 million price tag includes construction, design and other fees.
Even once the pandemic subsides, the lease with the county allows only 66 residents, so Stepping Stone doesn’t have plans to expand the number of residents.
“COVID is not the only thing that’s out there,” Jeppson asid. “Every winter, our staff and residents experienced pretty significant flu outbreaks, as well as stomach flu. So this will definitely help with that as well.”
Prior to the pandemic and hosting residents in a hotel, Stepping Stone had eight residents to a room, and 12 people shared one bathroom. The second floor will allow just four residents to share a bedroom, with six people sharing a bathroom, Jeppson said.
“This is definitely the best, least expensive option for everyone,” Jeppson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.