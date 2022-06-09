The Anoka High School class of 2022 graduated 550 students on Monday, June 6 at Goodrich Field.
Senior class speaker Taylor Severance said the class of 2022 faced many challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Even with the pandemic challenges, the class still made it through, and her class should be proud for forging ahead.
“In face of great uncertainty, we carried on like our whole world wasn’t falling apart around us,” Severance said.
Makayla Taylor, Makenzie Taylor, Molly Thomes and Clair Lockwood sung the national anthem.
Anoka-Hennepin Superintendent David Law congratulated the graduates. He said early in his career he learned that educators are not supposed to tell students exactly what path they should take, but provide guidance instead.
“Today, I still believe our job as a school system is to give you enough opportunity so that you can create your own dream,” Law said, “and then, we vigorously support you toward that dream.”
He hoped Anoka High School’s robust electives helped the graduates work toward that goal.
Second class speaker Marissa Day focused her speech on community. That sense of community was threatened in March of 2020 with the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Day said that the teachers, administrators and custodial staff helped students push through the pandemic.
“Thanks to all of them, the community we started to build is once again able to grow and it’s thriving,” Day said.
Now at graduation, the stands were packed and there wasn't a mask in sight.
“As I look across this field and I smile. It’s like I always hoped it would be,” Day said.
