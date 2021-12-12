After a year of planning and a trimester of practice, the Anoka-Hennepin virtual learning academy enrolls hundreds of students districtwide.
“Within a year, to have a virtual school built, I think is a testimony to our district leadership, our principals, our teachers, our special education staff, the EL staff, all of the people that had contributed to a project that they didn’t know they were going to be signing on for,” Joel VerDuin, the district’s chief technology and information officer, said.
Anoka-Hennepin began offering virtual learning full time for kids at all grade levels throughout the district this school year. It had already offered a virtual learning option for high schoolers.
The district gave families the option to enroll in virtual learning one trimester at a time, VerDuin said.
As the first trimester of the school year came to a close, the district offered to let families switch to in-person learning, if they wanted to do so.
As of Oct. 1, Anoka-Hennepin had 425 elementary, 127 middle school, 305 full-time high school and 80 part-time high school students enrolled in virtual learning.
Going into the second trimester, Anoka-Hennepin saw 130 fewer elementary, 20 fewer middle school and 80 more high school students enrolled in virtual learning, VerDuin said.
“We’re certainly experiencing differences in terms of what families would like to do, based on those three different levels,” VerDuin said.
Elementary
Students enrolled in online school at the elementary level receive education aligned with those studying in-person, Mary Wolverton, associate elementary schools superintendent, said.
“This supports all of our students in relation to if they are in any trimester opting into the virtual academy or opting out of the virtual academy,” Wolverton said.
Kids receive a mix of small-group and whole-group instruction from teachers, and most of their days are spent with live teaching, she said.
At the beginning of the school year, families received all their curriculum materials, including any “hands-on” materials a student would regularly interact with in the classroom. The district is also piloting an interactive science program to help students engage with the subject online.
Middle school
For the middle school virtual learning experience, teachers are giving instruction both in person and online — unlike the elementary level, where teachers are only focusing on one platform.
As with the elementary curriculum, middle school students enrolled in the virtual academy receive education aligned with students attending class in person.
Online learning for middle schoolers is very similar to in-person learning. Students follow the middle school’s bell schedule and have elective and core courses and support from teachers, just like in-person students do, Wolverton said.
“The majority of their day is live, synchronous instruction with their teacher,” Wolverton said.
Middle school students have their choice of elective courses, like Spanish, art, music and other classes, she said. Elective classes are taught on an asynchronous basis.
“They’ll do a lot of their learning on Google Classroom via video or assignments, activities, things like that, to give them that flexibility that they need throughout the day,” Wolverton said.
High school
Unlike the other grade levels, high school students have the choice of part-time or full-time online learning, Joshua Delich, associate high schools superintendent, said.
“We do offer that blended instruction — asynchronous and synchronous,” Delich said. “Depending on the course, depending on where they are and what lesson it may be, the duration of direct teach may be longer and may be shorter, depending on what the course is, and what’s going on that day.”
Students are enrolled at their home high school so they can attend in-person events, like school dances and homecoming, Delich said.
Online high school learners follow a five-period daily schedule, which goes along with in-person schools across the district for those attending part-time, Delich said.
“It allows our students to drop in, and be connected throughout our virtual academy schedule, which is really moving smooth, and we really are excited about that,” Delich said.
To learn more about Anoka-Hennepin’s virtual academy, visit ahschools.us/virtualacademy.
