First grade teacher Suzanne Dorr on Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, asked her class if they had any questions of what first grade will be like. She promptly received a response from a student who asked, “What will first grade be like?”
Dorr responded by explaining the day’s schedule, with a few students getting excited when she said the word “recess.”
Students are now back in classes as the Anoka-Hennepin School District started its 2022-23 school year on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Ahead of schools’ return, the district held a rehearsed back-to-school “press conference” on Sept. 1 with interim Superintendent Kate McGuire as student reporters (from several schools) asked questions of her at Sunrise Elementary School in Blaine on Sept. 1.
The student reporters included Champlin Park High School Rebel reporter Aubrey Bryant along with students from Sunrise Elementary School, Ramsey Elementary School and University Avenue Elementary School.
The little reporters’ questions included asking about McGuire’s background, “what is the
coolest school lunch” and how the superintendent will prepare students for life.
McGuire responded she has worked in Minnesota schools for more than 35 years “in a number of different positions from teacher to superintendent of schools, and I am motivated to make a difference in Anoka-Hennepin Schools this year.”
As for lunch: “The coolest school lunch, well, let me start by saying this: Our child nutrition staff do an excellent job of serving up nutritious and healthy and wonderful meals to our students each and every day. In fact it’s so important that one of my team members right here is a nutrition services staff member.”
After taking a minute to tout the nutrition services program, McGuire answered the question about the coolest lunch.
“My favorite, if I had to pick one, would be pizza,” McGuire said.
As for preparing students for life, McGuire responded it will take a team effort.
“When we work together, our students benefit,” McGuire said. “I’m going to work closely with the team members behind me to make sure that the needs of the students are understood during the school year and that we meet those needs.”
McGuire did deflect one question, when she was asked what district school has the best football team.
“Hmm, I’m going to need to punt on that one,” McGuire said. “Next question, please.”
Bryant followed that question up by asking what the district’s theme is this year.
“Our school district’s theme this year is: ‘Live well. Lead well. Learn well,’” McGuire responded. “Here’s what that’s about: We want to support the emotional health and well-being of our staff members because our staff members help to care for our students.”
