The Coon Rapids High School freshmen had the school all to themselves on Tuesday for orientation. They were joined by their upperclassmen on Wednesday.

Tamorris Dempsey, 7, hugs Principal Julie Bowman as he arrives for the first day of classes on Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, at Hamilton Elementary School in Coon Rapids. Photo by Matt DeBow

First grade teacher Suzanne Dorr on Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, asked her class if they had any questions of what first grade will be like. She promptly received a response from a student who asked, “What will first grade be like?”

Dorr responded by explaining the day’s schedule, with a few students getting excited when she said the word “recess.”

First-grade teacher Suzanne Dorr welcomes her first grade class on the first day of school on Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, at Hamilton Elementary School in Coon Rapids.

