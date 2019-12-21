The Anoka-Hennepin School District’s property tax levy will increase almost 4.9% in 2020.
In total the district will levy $119.2 million in 2020, approximately $5.5 million more than 2019. The School Board approved the increase Dec. 9.
An estimated $54.8 million will come from voter-approved levies, with $64.5 million coming from other local levies.
A home valued at $200,000 for 2019 taxes would see an increase of about $18 in taxes, assuming the property increased in value by around 5%, according to board documents. A home valued around $150,000 for 2019 would see a tax increase of about $13, assuming 5% appreciation.
The general fund receives most of the levy money. It’s slated to get almost $100 million, the largest single portion, with $41.3 million, of that coming from referendum money. The next largest levy is the debt service levy at $13.7 million, followed by the community service levy at $3.7 million.
Property taxes make up about 20% of the district’s revenue. Almost 70% of the district’s funds come from state aid, with the remainder coming from other local revenues and federal aid.
Taxes collected in 2020 are for fiscal year 2021, which runs July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021. The School Board must approve the fiscal year 2021 budget by the end of June.
In August the district projected a $5 million deficit in the fiscal year 2021 budget. That number has shrunk, but the board still plans about $1 million in reductions.
Board members received an update on potential budget reductions Dec. 9.
The biggest category the district expects to cut is $400,000 in finance software. Additionally the district expects to cut $325,000 in supplies, $175,000 in district-level supply and staffing, and it anticipates a savings of $100,000 on contracts.
The board is expected to adopt reductions Jan. 27.
