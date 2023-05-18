Plans for a grocery store on Seventh Avenue in Anoka have been put on hold, with the unidentified grocer delaying construction up to two years. A special meeting will be held Thursday, May 18, to determine the future of the project.

Ryan Companies, the development company working with the Anoka City Council on behalf of the unnamed grocer, was represented by Vice President of Retail Real Estate Development Patrick Daly at a May 15 work session that was specially scheduled by Anoka.

