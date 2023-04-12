Longtime football coach Doug Ekmark was inducted into the Minnesota Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame at the start of April. Among the stops for Ekmark, an Anoka High School graduate, was as an assistant at Spring Lake Park when the Panthers were state runner-up. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Football Coaches Association
Area graduate and longtime coach Doug Ekmark was inducted into the Minnesota Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame at the start of April in the Assistant Coach Division.
Ekmark is a 1966 graduate of Anoka High School. After graduation, he became a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army. Following his service, he attended Hamline University, earning a bachelor’s degree in 1974. Ekmark later earned a Master’s degree from the University of St. Thomas.
Ekmark has coached at a variety of schools at the college and high school level. At the college level, Ekmark coached at Northern State University, Anoka-Ramsey Community College, and North Hennepin Community College. At the high school level, Ekmark served as the head coach at Park High School in Cottage Grove for 26 years. He has been an assistant coach at Academy of Holy Angels and Spring Lake Park High School.
Ekmark has been named a conference coach of the year and is a member of the Park High School Hall of Fame. Ekmark served on the selection committee for the MFCA All-Star Game for 26 years, chairing 10 of those years. He won one conference title at Park High School and has been a part of seven conference championships, five section championships, and a state runner-up while at Spring Lake Park. He also won two district championships and one section championship while at the Academy of Holy Angels.
The highlight of his career has been the relationships with players, coaches and parents over the past 49 years, Ekmark said, and he feels fortunate to have grown up in a football town and to be blessed to be able to coach for a lifetime.
Ekmark is married to Jane and has two children, Karen and Kimberly.
