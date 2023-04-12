SP Doug Ekmark (MFCA).jpg

Longtime football coach Doug Ekmark was inducted into the Minnesota Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame at the start of April. Among the stops for Ekmark, an Anoka High School graduate, was as an assistant at Spring Lake Park when the Panthers were state runner-up. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Football Coaches Association

 Stephen Ward 1Blue Eye

Area graduate and longtime coach Doug Ekmark was inducted into the Minnesota Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame at the start of April in the Assistant Coach Division.

Ekmark is a 1966 graduate of Anoka High School. After graduation, he became a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army. Following his service, he attended Hamline University, earning a bachelor’s degree in 1974. Ekmark later earned a Master’s degree from the University of St. Thomas.

