The city of Anoka wants Tuesday nights to be special this summer.
After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Anoka Farmers Market is returning on Tuesday nights in a new location, and the city has moved its Rockin’ on the Rum concert series from Wednesdays to coincide with the market.
“I think it’s a good pairing,” Anoka communications manager Pam Bowman said.
In the past the farmers market set up in the Lyric Arts parking lot, but this year it’s on city-owned property next to the old grain bins near the intersection of Harrison Street and Second Avenue. The scenic location is an easy walk from the Veterans Stage at Riverfront Memorial Park, where the concerts take place.
“We’ve got new excitement with that market,” said Sandi Golyer, of Lone Wolf Green Houses and the Anoka County Growers Association. “I think people are excited about it, and our vendors are excited about it.”
In recent years the Anoka market has been small, but Golyer said it has more to offer this summer. In addition to fresh produce (which will increase as the season goes on), there are cut flowers, fudge, freeze dried food and frozen beef and pork. A food truck sells coffee and snacks.
The market, which opened Tuesday, June 22, runs 3-6 p.m., and the concerts in the park begin at 6 p.m.
“The goal was that we would get business because ... the customer would have more things to do while they’re in town,” Golyer said.
In the future the city may transform the grain bins into rustic shelters for use by the farmers market and other events, but the City Council would need to consider the plans and price tag. Council Member Jeff Weaver believes the idea is promising and would complement the adjacent Anoka Independent Grain & Feed Store and Mill Site event center.
“The potential is endless,” Weaver said. “We have a treasure looking right at us. The city owns [the grain bins]. What becomes of them is going to take some time and some effort and some dollars, but I think the sky is the limit for what can happen down there. ... Let your mind wander and you could go, ‘Oh my gosh, we have the most unique opportunity to add another element of destination to Anoka.’”
The Anoka market isn’t the only option for area residents looking to pick up fresh local goods. The growers association also hosts markets in Blaine and Coon Rapids.
The Blaine market runs 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays at the Church of St. Timothy, 707 89th Ave. NE.
The Coon Rapids market is 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays at the Coon Rapids Ice Arena, 11000 Crooked Lake Blvd. NW. It opens July 14.
