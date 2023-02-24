Debates about the new county jail are due to start up with the forming of the Anoka County Jail Expansion Proposal Committee, which the city of Anoka just elected two council members to.

In a 3-2 vote, Council Members Erik Skogquist and Jeff Weaver were voted to represent the city of Anoka on the committee. Mayor Phil Rice, Council Member Sam Scott and Skogquist voted yes, while Brian Wesp and Weaver voted no.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.