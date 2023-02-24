Debates about the new county jail are due to start up with the forming of the Anoka County Jail Expansion Proposal Committee, which the city of Anoka just elected two council members to.
In a 3-2 vote, Council Members Erik Skogquist and Jeff Weaver were voted to represent the city of Anoka on the committee. Mayor Phil Rice, Council Member Sam Scott and Skogquist voted yes, while Brian Wesp and Weaver voted no.
Skogquist put his own name in the hat to be on the committee, as he has lived in close proximity to the jail all his life. He said it made him qualified to talk about the issue, and that he would be able to build his schedule around the committee meetings. Wesp countered in saying that the two most senior members of the council should serve.
“I’ve made it clear that the two senior members should be representing us,” Wesp said, meaning Rice and Weaver. “Discussions will be interesting to say the least. Anoka has a lot invested in this and we need to be able to dictate our position and make sure we have people who have experience in negotiations handling that.”
Wesp motioned to approve Rice and Weaver to the committee, which failed for lack of a second. Weaver stated that he would not approve his own admission to the committee unless he had the full support of the council, which he said Skogquist did not give.
Skogquist asked Weaver to clarify when Skogquist made that position known, stating he did not recall making any negative comments toward Weaver joining the committee. Weaver did not cite a specific instance, but recalled coming to the conclusion that the entire City Council should go to represent the committee.
“In separate meetings, we discussed setting up a group and ended up saying the whole council should go and talk,” Weaver said. “Maybe, though, I was a little gruff, and I can be. I wouldn’t accept the nomination, I wouldn’t feel comfortable if I was not supported. If you send somebody, there should be bullet points in place that go directly with what is accepted by council and staff. That will be the bottom line, period. I can’t let personal agenda get in the way.”
Skogquist then motioned to approve himself and Weaver to the board, with Weaver replying that “the mayor has to be there.”
City Manager Greg Lee stated that he would recommend the council work on a list of approved points to take into the committee at their next work session meeting.
“We all know how big of an issue for city of Anoka,” Skogquist said. “We’ve said so much, and that’s why there’s pushback with the county. This is bigger than any personal agenda, hopefully apparent why it’s important. I’m not trying to knock against the mayor, but I know how things operate, I know his schedule and I want to do this right and represent the city as well as we can be.”
Skogquist once again motioned for himself and Weaver to be appointed to the committee, to which Council Member Sam Scott provided a second. The mayor provided a space for further comment before speaking on the topic himself.
“I will say that the discussions that we’ve had regarding the jail within our own council have been quite spirited and I think the sentiment is essentially unanimous,” Rice said. “I’m comfortable with Weaver’s suggestion that we develop a platform to argue off of and we agree to that and there’s no straying unless it’s amended by the council. I’m comfortable with Skogquist and Weaver as I think they have been very prepared and spirited and follow my desire in this new council that will be working on the jail.”
This was followed by a roll call vote, which passed 3-2, meaning Skogquist and Weaver will officially represent Anoka on the committee.
