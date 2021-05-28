A pair of Anoka High School students received top arts honors this month, as Kendyl St. Hilaire and Jose Valenzuela were recognized with Minnesota State High School League Spotlight on Art Education Awards.
St. Hilaire’s honors came for her submission “At the Edge of the World,” a work encompassing emotions built up over the past year.
“I was not expecting this award,” St. Hilaire said. “This was a painting I did at home. I put my feelings of COVID and isolation into art — this was one of my favorite paintings. This painting allowed me to show emotions and feelings.”
For St. Hilaire, her start in painting happened purely by chance, simply looking to fill out her schedule. Now, she has found a deep passion in the art form and has become recognized as one of the best in the state.
“I have been painting since sixth grade at the middle school,” St. Hilaire said. “I signed up for a painting class just trying to find my schedule. In this class I learned I had some talent. I do paint regularly at home, especially when COVID hit.
“Starting a painting is the most challenging in the process. Often I end up changing my painting throughout the process. I really enjoy acrylic painting. You can layer and show depth through shading.”
Valenzuela’s biggest art passion lies in ceramics, with his winning submission titled “The Wacky Teapot.” Once in awe of past spotlight winners, Valenzuela is now among them.
“My ceramics teacher Ted Mitshulis asked me if I wanted to participate,” Valenzuela said. “I agreed without much thinking into it. He used a few photos of my teapot and a few days later I learned that I won. I saw the artwork done in previous years and it was totally stunning works with such a clean form and composition.”
Like St. Hilaire, Valenzuela discovered a love for the art form in school. Creating in ceramics can be a meticulous process, yet well worthwhile.
“In my first freshman class in about 2017, when I started grabbing small chunks of clay to make small pots out of class, that is when I discovered that I had a passion for ceramics,” Valenzuela said. “I try to do it as often as I can, but it can be incredibly time-consuming; there are some pieces that take over 10 hours to make.”
Schools can submit artwork in 12 different categories for the Minnesota State High School League’s Spotlight on Art Education. This year, artworks were submitted virtually. Each piece of art was blind-judged by 12 different judges. Each judge then selected their favorite art piece, and those artists were awarded the MSHSL Spotlight Award.
