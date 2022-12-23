Anoka residents Brett and Nicole Mhyre decided to undergo a significant career change and just after a year in the home care business, they’re being recognized on a national level.
As Griswold Home Care franchise owners serving the Anoka area, they were given the company’s “New Owner” Award after starting their business in March of 2021. The company serves several cities including Ramsey, Coon Rapids, Anoka and Blaine.
The Mhyres talked about their shift to home care and what goes into owning a franchise.
“Before, I was in graphic design for 15 years,” Brett said. “It was fine but I missed that personal connection and working in my community. I wanted something rewarding that helped people.”
Similarly, Nicole, who grew up in Anoka, left her job as a hairstylist. Although the fields don’t share much on the outside, she agreed that personal connection is the best part of both jobs, and this would be another opportunity to connect with a new community,
“I always knew I wanted to do a job that worked with people,” Nicole said. “I always enjoyed doing hair, which I did for 17 years. The connections I made with people and helping them feel good about themselves was the best part.”
The COVID-19 pandemic was one cause for their switch. Watching their grandparents in nursing homes, isolated and unable to control who could come in and out of the building, they started to see the importance of spending time with elders. That became all the more apparent when they lost their grandparents during the pandemic.
“Importance of care in homes and the importance of connections with grandparents struck us,” Nicole said. “Now we feel like we have 35 adoptive grandparents. Home care gives adult children a chance to be children (to their parents) again, and not caretakers. They can spend more quality time with their parents.”
A friend of the Mhyres’ is a third-generation Griswold franchise owner, and after getting encouragement from them to look into home care, they started to call around. While Griswold was the company they ultimately went with, it was not the only one they looked into. Their company focus was what set them apart for the Mhyres.
“They’re not money or business-driven, and that really shows in everyone we interact with,” Nicole said. “They’re people-focused. Everyone felt normal and approachable, we felt very welcomed into doing this. (Founder) Gene Griswold saw a community need and started the company 40 years ago.”
The focus on people is what the Mhyres say also sets their own franchise apart, leading to their award. They offer individualized care to a more flexible degree than many other companies in the area, they said.
“A lot of companies have minimums, we want to avoid that,” Brett said. “That’s been a niche we’ve been cornering a lot, with people needing only maybe a day a week that we come to provide care.”
A caring touch
The care provided by Griswold is non-medical, meaning that caregivers primarily assist in daily tasks and personal care of their clients. Brett and Nicole will usually start with a phone call with a client or child looking for care of their parent, and they will then go out and meet the client and discuss their potential needs.
The Mhyres hire employees to provide care to their clients, not contract workers. They say that their commitment to employing full-time workers and paying them a living wage is another thing that sets their own business and Griswold apart from other home care providers.
“We do the regular things like review applications, run background checks,” Brett said. “We also have three registered nurses on staff, which is not only a state requirement to have an RN but they can answer any questions and provide training to our staff, as well.”
Another way the Mhyres go above and beyond is the hiring of their “Chief Canine Officer,” Scout. Nicole takes the family dog, who is a registered therapy dog, to hospitals and memory care units. Scout has proved to be a popular member of the staff.
“It’s amazing going to memory care units with Scout,” Nicole said. “Some patients are nonverbal, but their eyes light up. It’s amazing to see what an animal can do.”
Such interactions are what the Mhyres have found to be the most rewarding during their time in home care, with the personal connections and communities they were searching for when starting the job being just what they were searching for.
“One thing I was missing with my other career was the people,” Brett said. “I like not only being able to hire these other health care professionals and help them grow, but working with our clients. They feel like extended family members.”
The care that Griswold provides helps people build their own communities, too. Just as the Mhyres said, home care lets adult children alleviate themselves of the pressures of being a caretaker, and it allows a spouse time to be able to take care of themselves.
The Mhyres have seen spousal support groups come about as a result of their networking between patients. As the holidays approach, they have even seen the smaller day-to-day results that let the families they serve become more connected to one another.
“We also provide respite care for a lot of people,” Nicole said. “A spouse starts to feel trapped. This year one of our clients can go spend Christmas with extended family for a few hours, that’s something she’s not been able to do for the past five years.”
As the Mhyres steer their home care franchise into its second year, they hope to keep building the connections they were searching for in joining Griswold.
“It’s been a really great first year and we want to continue expanding our reach and communities we serve,” Brett said.
To learn more about the Mhyres and their team, visit griswoldhomecare.com/anoka-county/about/meet-the-team.
