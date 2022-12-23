Anoka residents Brett and Nicole Mhyre decided to undergo a significant career change and just after a year in the home care business, they’re being recognized on a national level.

As Griswold Home Care franchise owners serving the Anoka area, they were given the company’s “New Owner” Award after starting their business in March of 2021. The company serves several cities including Ramsey, Coon Rapids, Anoka and Blaine.

