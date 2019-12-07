A relatively new road maintenance process will be used for the first time in 2020 by the Anoka County Highway Department.
On Nov. 25 the County Board awarded a contract to Asphalt Surface Technologies Corp. for about $1.12 million for a microsurfacing project on three county state aid highways — Main Street, Round Lake Boulevard and Bunker Lake Boulevard in Andover and Coon Rapids. The engineer’s estimate was about $1.02 million.
This was the second time the county had gone out for bids for the project. In June, the board rejected the bids because the lowest was more than $400,000 over the engineer’s estimate.
Staff reduced the scope of the work and hoped for a better bidding climate by going out for bids this fall for 2020 construction, according to Joe MacPherson, county highway engineer.
The project will now take place on Main Street from Round Lake Boulevard to Highway 10, Round Lake Boulevard from Main Street to Highway 10 and Bunker Lake Boulevard from Round Lake Boulevard to just shy of Hanson Boulevard, MacPherson said.
A segment in the original bid on Round Lake Boulevard from Highway 10 to Bunker Lake Boulevard was removed and will now be upgraded with a mill and overlay project next year, he said.
That segment needs more extensive work than microsurfacing, which is best used when the existing road is in generally good condition with only some rutting occurring, according to MacPherson.
Microsurfacing includes mineral aggregate and polymer-modified asphalt emulsion that create a really hard surface that adheres to the existing surface without the stones than come with the seal coating process, MacPherson said.
“It will add 10 to 15 years to the life of the roads,” he said.
And it is a lot less expensive than mill and overlay, which for these three segments would have cost an estimated $14 million, MacPherson said.
Work will also be less disruptive to traffic because it can be done at night, he said.
While this will be the first time Anoka County has tried the microsurfacing process, it has been used by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, including a project on Highway 10 in Ramsey last year, according to MacPherson.
“It is holding up well,” he said.
Board chair Scott Schulte said he is “excited” to see how the fairly new process performs on these county highways.
The project will take place in the summer of 2020. “It needs hot weather,” MacPherson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.