Federal funds earmarked for two Anoka County highway projects have been switched to the railroad grade separation project on Foley Boulevard between Coon Rapids Boulevard and East River Road.
The Anoka County Board Nov. 26 unanimously approved authorizing the Metropolitan Council and Minnesota Department of Transportation to transfer federal dollars from intersection improvements at the intersection of TH 47 and Bunker Lake Boulevard in Anoka and Ramsey ($1.87 million) and a bridge widening project on Viking Boulevard in Oak Grove ($1.44 million) to the Foley Boulevard project in Coon Rapids.
The Metropolitan Council has reviewed and approved the transfer of funds.
According to Joe MacPherson, county highway engineer, the federal dollars for the TH 47/Bunker Lake Boulevard project would not be available until 2022 and the Viking Boulevard bridge widening until 2023 because of the lengthy federal approval process required.
But the county wants to make the improvements at the TH 47/Bunker Lake Boulevard in 2021 so they’re complete before Highway 10 projects start in Anoka in 2022 and can act as a traffic reliever, MacPherson said.
Improvements proposed include the addition of dual left-turn lanes on TH 47 for both northbound and southbound directions, modifications to the existing Rum River oxbow bridge to accommodate a longer right-turn lane for westbound Bunker Lake Boulevard to northbound TH 47, completion of trail and sidewalk connections and American with Disability Act improvements.
The county is also planning improvements on Seventh Avenue between Highway 10 and Bunker Lake Boulevard in 2021.
The county will not be cutting corners, but it won’t be subject to the paperwork required with federally funded projects, which will allow the project to be constructed earlier, MacPherson said.
This action will also allow more construction flexibility in the Viking Boulevard project, moving it up to 2022, he said.
County state aid and/or transportation tax dollars will now fund the two projects, MacPherson said.
According to MacPherson, the Foley railroad grade-separation project, which also includes a realignment of Foley from the railroad tracks to East River Road and is scheduled to start construction in 2021, is eligible for more federal funding than the $7 million it has been allocated.
With the transferred dollars, the Foley project will be 51.7% funded by federal money.
The Foley Boulevard project will take more than a year to complete, according to MacPherson.
In addition to an overpass at the railroad tracks, the project will eliminate the curve on Foley from East River Road beyond the railroad tracks to the Metro Transit Park and Ride facility by straightening the alignment and will also move the existing Foley/East River Road intersection a few hundred feet farther north.
A second open house on the project will take place in early 2020; the first was in May, MacPherson said.
The current estimated construction cost is $20.5 million plus an anticipated $3.5 million in right of way acquisition costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.