The Isanti County Sheriff's office indicated that the pilot said the plane experienced engine troubles soon after taking off from the Cambridge Airport, which forced the landing into a Bradford Township field.
A photo from the Isanti County Sheriff's Office showed the ultralight Cessna that landed in a Bradford Township field Tuesday night.
An airplane was forced to land in a Bradford Township field on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
According to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office, a call at 8:02 p.m. indicated that the plane, which was described as an ultralight Cessna, was having apparent engine problems, and had crash-landed in a field in the 400 block of 309th Avenue NW in Bradford Township.
A helicopter from LifeLink was in the area and flew over the site to provide real-time information to first responders. Information received from the helicopter team was that the plane was upright following the crash and no fire was noted.
Isanti County Deputies arrived on the scene and met with the pilot, a 40-year-old male from Anoka County. The pilot said he had just left the airport in Cambridge when he experienced engine problems. The pilot had attempted to turn and return to the airport when he lost power.
The pilot said he looked for an alternative landing zone, observed a corn field and decided to attempt to land there. He was able to land the plane there. Neither he, nor his 18-year-old female passenger – believed to be his daughter and also from Anoka County – were injured.
The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the incident.
