Steph Beito-Ziemer has been appointed Anoka County’s employment relations director.
The Anoka County Board Nov. 26 approved an employment agreement with Beito-Ziemer on a 5-0-1 vote with Commissioner Mandy Meisner abstaining.
Beito-Ziemer, who had been employee relations manager, had served as interim employment relations director since Aug. 3 after the board named former director, Mike Roff, to a newly created continuous improvement manager position.
Meisner said Beito-Ziemer comes highly recommended, and Meisner has no doubt Beito-Ziemer will do a good job, but Meisner said the county should follow best practices and do an external hiring process with interviews before selecting a new director.
But other board members supported Beito-Ziemer.
“I believe she will do a great job,” Commissioner Mike Gamache said.
According to Commissioner Scott Schulte, County Board chair, Beito-Ziemer has shown “impressive leadership” as the interim director.
Commissioner Julie Braastad said the county’s number one asset is its employees and she believes in succession planning. Beito-Ziemer’s work has been “most impressive,” she said.
County Administrator Rhonda Sivarajah praised Beito-Ziemer for her technical skills, thoroughness, organization, dedication and transparency.
“Steph sees every challenge as an opportunity and she has produced so much work in a short period of time,” Sivarajah said. “I have heard nothing but positive comments about Steph from her co-workers.”
“I thoroughly enjoy working for Anoka County and am humbled by the appointment,” Beito-Ziemer said in an interview.
“Having previously worked in the private sector, agency and nonprofit environments, working at Anoka County is a nice combination of the best from each — strategic, technical, service-focused, mission-driven and impacting so many others,” she said.
Beito-Ziemer came to Anoka County in August 2013, first in the Anoka County Attorney’s Office in human resources, planning and advocacy for four years before moving to the county’s employee relations department as manager.
“I truly have a passion for HR work and love what I have the opportunity to do every day,” Beito-Ziemer said.
