Anoka County has a new economic development director.
An employment agreement with Gregory Frahm-Gilles was approved by the Anoka County Board July 26.
Frahm-Gilles started work with the county Aug. 1, succeeding Samantha Workman, who resigned in May to take a position at Xcel Energy as corporate economic development manager.
“I am really looking forward to working for the county,” Frahm-Gilles said in an interview. “It is a great opportunity for me.”
Born and raised in Cottage Grove, Frahm-Gilles earned a bachelor of arts degree from Iowa State University, Ames, in political science and sociology and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin.
He worked for the village of DeForest, Wisconsin, a first-tier suburb of Madison, for six years including three years as its director of economic development and planning, then was a commercial real estate broker in Madison from December 2012 to August 2017.
He returned to Minnesota in August 2017 with his husband, William Frahm-Gilles, a veterinarian, as co-founder/director of business operations of the family-owned Access Veterinary Care in Minneapolis.
Frahm-Gilles said that the business has stabilized to the point where his husband can run it on his own.
He was attracted to the Anoka County job because he has “a career passion for economic development and I want learn what makes the community click,” Frahm-Gilles said.
He’s impressed by Anoka County’s regional approach to economic development, where all 21 communities work together to attract and retain business and industry that fit the needs of the county, rather than being in competition with each other.
“This is a unique collaboration that I want to be part of,” Frahm-Gilles said.
Commissioner Julie Braastad, who was a member of the panel that interviewed candidates for the job, said she was “super impressed” with the new economic development director.
“I am excited and look forward to Gregory starting work in the job because economic development is a priority of the county,” Braastad said.
Frahm-Gilles spent a day at the county tent during the 3M Open PGA tournament at the TPC Blaine the week of July 18 where he was able to talk with developers and commercial real estate brokers.
He said it was “incredibly helpful for him to be able to connect with stakeholders” at the event.
Commissioner Mandy Meisner was pleased that the county continues to invest in this economic development position.
“It is so needed,” Meisner said.
Commissioner Scott Schulte, county board chairperson, said the county’s public/private economic development partnership has been a very successful venture.
According to information provided to the board by county administration, the economic development director is responsible for strategic planning, administration and execution of programs developed to position the county “as a great place to grow and expand both small and large businesses.”
The director leads partnership efforts by establishing strong relationships with cities, chambers of commerce, businesses and regional economic development partners to ensure marketing and branding support the county’s growth, county administration states.
Anoka County Regional Economic Development was formed in 2017 as a collaborative effort between the county, Connexus Energy and the MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce.
It resulted from an economic development recruitment road map study by consultant Ady Advantage, funded by the county, Connexus and the MetroNorth chamber.
One of the study’s top recommendations was to create an economic development specialist position to work in tandem with local communities on development efforts. It was later upgraded to director.
Jacquel Hajder was hired in April 2018 to fill the position and left in March 2021 for a job as director of development for Doran Companies. She was succeeded by Markman in April 2021.
