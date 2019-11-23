Brad Thiel, Anoka County economic assistance director, has been honored by a state association.
The Minnesota Family Support and Recovery Council, an association of child support and collection professionals, presented Thiel with its outstanding program achievement award at its 46th annual conference in St. Cloud in October.
Thiel was recognized for receiving the award by the Anoka County Board Nov. 12 and was congratulated by Commissioner Scott Schulte, who chairs the County Board, and Cindy Cesare, division manager for human services.
“Brad showed tenacity in making a difference and having a positive impact on people’s lives,” Schulte said.
In his 24 years with the county, Thiel has had a deep commitment to child support services, according to Cesare.
Thiel earned the award for his advocacy at the Legislature testifying multiple times on a bill to align Minnesota and federal laws on child support fees, an effort that took two legislative sessions to pass and annually keeps $500,000 in child support fees for counties in the state, Cesare said.
According to Thiel, a change was made to the federal child support law in 2018 on fees for cases that were never on public assistance, increasing the fee from $25 after $500 was collected to $35 after the $550 was collected.
To prevent the loss of $500,000 in statewide revenue annually, state law needed to be changed to align with the new federal statute, Thiel said. The loss to Anoka County was $32,000 per year, he said.
Thiel’s efforts made the law change part of the County Board’s legislative platform in both 2018 and 2019, and the legislation also had the backing of the support and recovery council as well as the Minnesota Association of County Social Service Administrators.
The 2018 Minnesota Legislature did not change the law, probably because there was so little time between the federal law change and the legislative session, but when the proposed alignment was introduced early in the 2109 Legislature, it received bipartisan support and was passed, according to Thiel.
“It was noncontroversial, I believe,” Thiel said. “It means the state does not lose the money to the federal government.”
Thiel appreciated receiving the award from the association, of which he is a member.
“It is very nice to be recognized by your peers and very humbling,” Thiel said.
Thiel also appreciated the confidence and support of the county board for his advocacy at the Legislature to make the changes that were needed, he said.
He has worked for Anoka County in child support services for more than 24 years and has been economic assistance director for almost three years. He was employed in retail before coming to the county.
Thiel grew up in Clear Lake, graduated from Becker High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in management from Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee. He also has a law degree from Hamline University, St. Paul, for which he studied while working from the county.
Child support is just one facet of the economic assistance department’s work, which also includes cash program for families, emergency assistance programs, funeral funds, medical programs which included Medical Assistance, housing assistance, food shelves and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP.
The mission of the Minnesota Family Support and Recovery Council is to promote the well being of children and families through the professional development of members, legislative advocacy, public awareness and collaboration with government and community agencies, according to its website.
