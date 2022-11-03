Florida is over a month out from Hurricane Ian’s landfall, and many of those affected are still months, if not years away from a full recovery. In the face of these major relief efforts, several Anoka County businesses have stepped up to bring much needed supplies to the Floridians who need them the most. Rick Bandimere, of Keller Williams Classic Realty in Coon Rapids, called ABC Newspapers from the Fort Myers Beach area to hear how he organized a relief trip there.

“I’m familiar with Fort Myers Beach and I love that island,” Bandimere said. “The main level is completely demolished, there were 16-plus foot surge waves. No pictures do it justice. They’re encouraging anyone who goes out there to be a volunteer and not a gawker. I’ve met so many people down here who have been hurricane disaster relief people for their whole lives, 30 or 40 years, and they’ve never seen anything like this.”

