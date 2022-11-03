Florida is over a month out from Hurricane Ian’s landfall, and many of those affected are still months, if not years away from a full recovery. In the face of these major relief efforts, several Anoka County businesses have stepped up to bring much needed supplies to the Floridians who need them the most. Rick Bandimere, of Keller Williams Classic Realty in Coon Rapids, called ABC Newspapers from the Fort Myers Beach area to hear how he organized a relief trip there.
“I’m familiar with Fort Myers Beach and I love that island,” Bandimere said. “The main level is completely demolished, there were 16-plus foot surge waves. No pictures do it justice. They’re encouraging anyone who goes out there to be a volunteer and not a gawker. I’ve met so many people down here who have been hurricane disaster relief people for their whole lives, 30 or 40 years, and they’ve never seen anything like this.”
Bandimere’s connection to the island gave him a sense of duty to help the people of southwest Florida, but his physical distance living in Minnesota couldn’t help but leave a feeling of helplessness. After several days of contemplating what to do after Ian made landfall, he decided to get together with other local businesses and figure out how to send aide to Florida.
“I sent a message to Joe and John Schwartz of AAA Movers, I’ve known them for several decades,” Bandimere said. “I reached out and asked if they were interested in efforts for Fort Myers Beach and they said, ‘They’re in,’ which they responded within a few minutes. They were volunteering a semi-truck, a 53-foot trailer and a driver to come all the way down here.”
The trip would take three days one way, due to laws regarding semi travel. Bandimere recruited several other operating principals from Keller Williams and they set up a website and Facebook page for their new relief organization, SW Florida Relief. Bandimere was inspired to create the group despite Keller Williams already having their KW Cares group, as they were already sending more than 2,000 generators to Florida and two to three semi loads of goods and both efforts already occupied their workforce.
SW Florida Relief set a goal of $50,000 in fundraising and got to work finding partners to help fill their 53-foot trailer and help distribute items when they got down to Florida.
“One of my agents in the office, Pat Knight, connected me with Maria Davila and her organization Healthy Souls,” Bandimere said. “I met her over the phone and she connected me with Pastor Chuck from Broadway Community Church in Ft. Myers. They were all for helping us unload our trailer and we knew our logistics. Brett and Toby Nelson connected with (Minnesota-based non-profit) Bikes 4 Kids and People with Needs.”
Using this network of volunteers, Bandimere and his team were able to fill up the trailer with 80 refurbished bicycles, as there is a major need for transportation, as well as other in-need items such as diapers. Now that distribution is currently ongoing, Bandimere assured that the year-long residents who need the items the most will be receiving them.
“This is a focus on the people who live and work here, the businesses here,” Bandimere said. “This is not a direct focus on snowbirds and second homes. Yesterday (Oct. 31), we stopped at a daycare called Little Blessings, it’s for low-income communities. These people dropping their kids off trying to go to work are probably living in their de-mucked homes trying to get by, and I had no idea how expensive diapers were. We brought down $2,500 worth of diapers from contributions and donations made and they’re all being allocated. There’s no free-for-all here.”
In addition to making sure those in need receive the items, each dollar donated to SW Florida Relief will be put straight back into relief efforts. Those who volunteer do so without the expectation of reimbursement.
“The biggest concern when people give is what we’re going to do with the money,” Bandimere said. “I’ve had people when they’ve made generous donations already and they ask, ‘Are you handing this out?’ And the answer is no. We’re distributing, we’re finding, we’re seeking out the people in need.”
After this current trip to Florida, Bandimere plans to continue his efforts and the work of SW Florida Relief. While there are no current plans for another drive down to Florida, they are currently 20% of the way to their goal of $50,000 and are continuing to accept donations at swfloridarelief.com. They also have a Facebook page at facebook.com/SWFloridaRelief and Bandimere can be contacted at 612-978-2989 for any questions about donations or volunteering.
“This is an ongoing thing, I foresee this to be a one-year mission if not longer,” Bandimere said. “I’ve never seen so many people so devastated, so impacted, in such a situation so large in America before. And yet I’ve never seen so many smiles and so much gratitude, appreciation and determination.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.