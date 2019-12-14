A unanimous Anoka County Board Dec. 6 approved a $39.3 million capital improvement program budget for 2020.
The board action took place following a public hearing at which no one spoke.
The 2020 budget approval included the 2020-2024 five-year capital improvements plan. But the projects listed for years 2021-2024 are for planning purposes only, according to Commissioner Matt Look, who chairs the board’s Finance and Capital Improvements Committee.
The county will use its own funding sources to pay $16.5 million of the budget, but it will not issue bonds for any of the projects.
State dollars will account for $17.5 million and federal funds $3.2 million, while there will be $2.2 million in city participation.
In her presentation at the public hearing, Budget Director Patti Hetrick said all capital projects costing more the $100,000 are part of the capital improvements program.
The bulk of the 2020 program is for road and bridge projects — $30.4 million. These include $9.3 million for the county’s annual road overlay program, $4.9 million for the county’s cost share of the reconstruction of Hanson Boulevard from Northdale Boulevard to Main Street in Coon Rapids, $3.6 million for the Foley Boulevard reconstruction project from Foley Boulevard to East River Road in Coon Rapids (another $20.5 million is in the 2021 plan) that includes a grade separation at the railroad tracks scheduled for construction in 2021 and $3 million for 125th Avenue (Main Street) reconstruction from Aberdeen Street to Radisson Road in Blaine.
County building improvements and equipment purchases account for $3.8 million with the most expensive item being $501,297 for the replacement of the generator at the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
Other big ticket items are $500,000 for two new rooftop air conditioning units at the Anoka County Juvenile Center in Lino Lakes, $330,000 for interior finishing work at the Anoka County Courthouse and $300,000 to upgrade the video management system at the Anoka County Jail.
County parks system projects total $3.2 million in the 2020 plan, with $2 million earmarked for the replacement of the wave pool and other improvements at Bunker Beach Water Park. Construction is scheduled for September 2020 to May 2021, so another $4.5 million is included in the 2021 plan.
Parks projects also include $350,000 for Wargo Nature Center improvements in Rice Creek Chain of Lakes Park Reserve, $315,000 for land acquisition at Rum River Central Park and $276,500 for Chomonix Golf Course equipment replacement and clubhouse infrastructure enhancements.
The budget sets aside $1.6 million for information management projects that include $400,000 for a new case management system for the Anoka County Attorney’s Office, $300,000 to start the process of replacing the Anoka County Jail records management system, warrant system and civil software package and $250,000 for new county building security cameras.
The 2020 capital improvement program also allocates $250,000 for a project to expand the Rice Creek compost and yard waste operation on land acquired adjacent to the existing site; another $250,000 for this project is included in the 2021 program.
