Anoka County commissioners’ salaries go up 3% in 2020.
That’s same as the performance-based salary increases approved for non-union employees in a compensation package resolution adopted unanimously by the Anoka County Board Dec. 6 with no discussion.
County Board members will earn $71,593.60 next year compared with $69,498.53 in 2019.
Also increasing 3% is the pay for Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo to $184,371.20 and Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart to $167,273.60.
According to the resolution, there is no general wage adjustment for non-bargaining unit county employees, but a performance-based increase of up to 3%, subject to the availability of funds with approval authority designated to the board’s Management Committee.
The county administrator, division managers, department heads and unclassified employees are also eligible for the performance-based raises.
In addition, under state law, County Board members receive an expense allowance in lieu of seven-county metropolitan area mileage and other unreimbursed, business-related county expenses.
