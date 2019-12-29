A hail storm June 11, 2017, caused a lot of damage to Anoka County-owned buildings.
The Anoka County Board Dec. 6 awarded a contract to Cool Air Mechanical, of Ham Lake, in the amount of $710,750 to repair/replace hail-damaged rooftop heating and air conditioning units at nine county buildings.
This was the third time the county had gone out for bids for the work. No bidders responded to the first request, then on the second occasion earlier this year only one bid was submitted in the amount of $1.64 million, which was rejected by the board because it was way over budget.
The third bid brought four responses, and the low bid of $710,750 was $200,000 under the estimate, according to Bill Keller, risk management director.
The contract is covered by insurance, according Commissioner Scott Schulte, board chair.
The repair/replacement of the units will take place at Bunker Hills Activity Center, Bunker Hills maintenance shop, regional juvenile center, four corrections department buildings at Lino Lakes, Columbia Heights License Center and the county Head Start center.
According to Andrew Dykstra, county facilities management and construction director, work had to be done to the damaged units to keep them going.
The insurance deductible had been met through previous repair projects at county buildings resulting from the hail storm, Dykstra said.
