Anoka County plans to actively lobby for nine projects and programs at the 2020 Minnesota Legislature.
Four of the projects for which the county will actively lobby involve state funding for transportation improvements.
One is bonding money for the proposed Highway 10 add-a-lane project between Hanson and Round Lake boulevards in Coon Rapids, which the county hopes will be constructed in 2021. On Nov. 26 the board hired a consulting engineer to perform preliminary engineering and environmental work on the project, which has an estimated construction cost of $25 million.
The county will also seek state funding for a Highway 10 freeway conversion in Ramsey to include hybrid interchanges and railway grade separations at Sunfish Lake and Ramsey boulevards, frontage/backage roads and Highway 10/169 access closure. Estimated cost is $138,000.
In addition, the county will actively pursue $1.5 million in state dollars for the first step for a proposed Highway 65 freeway conversion from County Highway 10 in Spring Lake Park through Bunker Lake Boulevard in Ham Lake to include a grade separation at Highway 65 and 109th Avenue in Blaine.
The county will also actively lobby to keep the current leased vehicle sales tax in place. This provided $10.4 million in revenue in 2019 for county road and bridge projects, according to Joe MacPherson, county engineer.
Active lobbying will take place for four human services division recommendations — defining income in determining eligibility for public assistance programs, reinstating asset testing for public assistance programs, moving from a voluntary SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance) employment and training program to mandatory and rule changes for adult foster care licensing.
In addition, the county platform includes active lobbying against any changes to the fiscal disparities law without comprehensive tax reform.
The board deadlocked 3-3 on an effort to add the Highway 47 railroad grade separation in Anoka to active lobbying status, with Commissioners Mike Gamache, Matt Look and Scott Schulte in favor of active lobbying and Commissioners Julie Braastad, Mandy Meisner and Robyn West opposed.
According to MacPherson, the project would realign TH 47 between Alter Recycling and the Anoka County Fairgrounds at an estimated cost of $57 million with the first step, carrying an estimated price tag of $10 million.
Look said this rail crossing has been rated the worst in the state by the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Gov. Tim Walz has made rail grade separations a top public safety priority.
Rep. John Heinrich, R-Anoka, introduced a bill at the 2019 Legislature allocating $10 million in state funds for planning to the project and it did not pass, but he is ready to reintroduce the legislation next year, according to Look.
Look believed active lobbying by the county would carry more clout than merely supporting other entities in the effort, Look said.
But West did not want to change a committee recommendation to support others asking for the project.
Look said he planned to lobby for the project at the 2020 Legislature.
Meisner was open to further discussions on the platform at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.