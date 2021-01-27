Some members of the Anoka City Council are second-guessing a plan to build a new animal containment facility along with a planned law enforcement training center.
Last week the council delayed approval of the site plan for the 8,400-square-foot building slated for construction this year along Third Avenue. The structure would be just north of the existing public safety center at 275 Harrison St., which houses the police and fire departments.
As proposed, the two-level building would use the main level, which would be visible from Third Street, for animal containment. The lower level at the back would be built below street level and accessed from the existing public safety center parking lot.
Although the council had reached consensus in November and December to move the project forward after discussing it for more than a year, Council Member Brian Wesp raised concerns Jan. 19 about the project’s impact on the view from a neighboring property, and Council Member Jeff Weaver voiced concerns about the cost.
Weaver, who rejoined the council this month after a two-year hiatus, said it didn’t make sense to create a new animal containment facility when the city can use the animal containment space in the new golf maintenance building on Greenhaven Road.
“We’ve got a brand-new facility,” Weaver said. “It’s never had an animal in it.”
He said he’d prefer not to build a new animal containment facility and instead use the funds to build out the Police Department’s planned firing range immediately. The current plans only include space for a future firing range in the law enforcement training center.
The city’s gun range has been housed at the old park maintenance site at 641 Jacob Lane, adjacent to Green Haven Golf Course. The city agreed to demolish the site to make way for The American Cooperative, an 87-unit senior living co-op planned by Gramercy Development, which is paying the city $945,000 for the property. Gramercy can start construction when it has presold 60% of the units. As of Jan. 22 it had presold 35 units and needed to reach 52 units to move forward, according to spokesperson Denise Didier.
Mayor Phil Rice said Jan. 19 that while it’s technically true that the city has a new containment facility, it was never intended for long-term use.
“That building was designed as a golf maintenance facility, and the compromise was to take a portion that was already designed for the use as a golf maintenance facility and a city maintenance facility and reserve some space for the dog kennels because we were afraid we were going to have to tear down the old one too soon and not have anything to house animals in the meantime,” Rice said.
The city’s new golf maintenance building is at 400 Greenhaven Road and has space for the Police Department to temporarily house lost pets found in the city, but the city included the space with the intent that it could convert to storage when the law enforcement training center was built. The animal containment space was bid as an option on the golf maintenance building project and came in at less than half the expected cost, so the city decided it was worth including.
Council Member Elizabeth Barnett pointed out that the facility in the park maintenance building would need additional investment, such as installation of air conditioning, if it were to be used long term for animal containment.
Council Member Erik Skogquist said he could see both sides of the argument because he had some frustration about building the containment space at the maintenance building when it appeared there might be no plan to actually use it. But he agreed there was never an intent to make that a permanent animal facility and said the Harrison Street project had been planned and thought out for a long time.
When the city sold the Jacob Lane site to make way for the $33 million American Cooperative, it knew it would need to replace its facilities. “At that point we decided what was the best way to handle that,” Skogquist said.
He pointed out that the council wanted animal containment at the Harrison Street site for a number of reasons, including the fact that it would save police time to have the gun range and containment facility next to the police station.
Several council members wanted to know how much it would cost to convert the new park maintenance building’s animal containment space into a permanent facility and how much it would cost to build only the training facility on Harrison Street. Because staff didn’t have those figures immediately available, the council decided to table the project for future consideration when it could compare those costs.
