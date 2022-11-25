The Anoka City Council is one step closer to getting official legislation regarding THC into the Anoka city ordinances. During the council’s Nov. 21 meeting, the first reading of the ordinance was unanimously passed, with the ordinance including much of the input given during work sessions.

The council voted 4-0 with council member Jeff Weaver abstaining. This was due to his owning the building that houses House of Oilworx, an Anoka business that sells THC.

Ian.Wreisner@apgecm.com

