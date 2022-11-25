The Anoka City Council is one step closer to getting official legislation regarding THC into the Anoka city ordinances. During the council’s Nov. 21 meeting, the first reading of the ordinance was unanimously passed, with the ordinance including much of the input given during work sessions.
The council voted 4-0 with council member Jeff Weaver abstaining. This was due to his owning the building that houses House of Oilworx, an Anoka business that sells THC.
The ordinance continues to be modeled after those concerning alcohol and tobacco, with the same legal language and repercussions for failing to follow the laws. This includes prohibiting sales to minors. In an addition for this reading, those selling the products and working in the establishments that sell THC must be at least 18 years old.
Compliance checks will also continue to be an option for law enforcement, where police can send in a minor at least 17 years old but younger than 21 to attempt to purchase the restricted product. This is to ensure an establishment is checking ID.
“It’s very similar to liquor and tobacco when it comes to compliance checks,” City Attorney Brian Baumgartner said. “It this case, however, we gave a compliance checklist because we want to make sure people not only refrain from selling to underaged customers, but that products are packaged and labeled correctly, too.”
Anoka Police Department Captain Andy Youngquist told the council that his department is ready to pefrom these checks, and they will probably take place more frequently until officers are more familiar with the extra measures coming with THC regulation.
“We usually do yearly checks, and they become more frequent at an establishment if one is failed,” Youngquist said. “The newness (of the law) would cause the department to be a little more aware until we get used to it.”
Another big change since the work sessions is the inclusion of a “certificate of analysis” for each individual product. This is described as, “A document created by an independent, licensed and accredited lab, that shows the analytical test results on a batch of cannabis products, confirming their potency and purity and ensuring they are safe for consumption.”
The ordinance was prompted by a law passed by the 2022 Minnesota Legislature legalizing certain “edible cannabinoids” derived from hemp that contain a small amount of THC, the main psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant. Products can contain no more than 0.3% of any THC total, no more than 5 milligrams of THC per serving and no more than 50 milligrams of THC per package.
APD will also have the right to ask for a certificate of analysis for any THC-selling establishment to make sure the cannabinoid content is within legal limits and matches the information on the packaging, which must also continue to meet state standard.
There are still questions as to how much a THC license will cost. As of this reading, no language concerning location and proximity restrictions were included, but is expected to be discussed.
“It’s very important to know who’s selling (THC) and that they’re selling it in a responsible manner,” Council Member Elizabeth Barnett said. “I’m also glad we’re having the conversation about zoning to decide what and where is appropriate.”
The City Council will discuss the ordinance again during its Dec. 5 meeting.
