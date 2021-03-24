A new law enforcement training center in Anoka will include an on-site animal containment facility as originally planned, despite concerns from two council members and neighbors.
The planned building will include a six-lane, 50-yard shooting range instead of the originally proposed four lanes at 25 yards.
Slated for construction this year along Third Avenue, the facility will be just north of the existing public safety center at 275 Harrison St., which houses the police and fire departments. Due to its specialized nature, the shooting range equipment will be included in the project as an “allowance” and will be bid as a separate contract at a later date.
The two-level building will use the main level, which will be visible from Third Street, for animal containment. The lower level at the back will be built below street level and accessed from the existing public safety center parking lot.
The new building will cost an estimated $2.64 million. Including the architect’s fees and a $700,000 allowance for range equipment, the total project will cost about $3.52 million.
Funds will come from bond proceeds. The tax impact for residents with a home valued at $250,000 will be approximately $31 a year for a 20-year bond or $39 a year for a 15-year bond, according to city staff.
While all council members supported the expanded gun range for police training, Council Members Jeff Weaver and Brian Wesp voted against the project March 15, saying they don’t believe the city should spend money on the animal containment space when it already has space for that purpose in its new golf maintenance building on Greenhaven Road. Other council members said the city needs the maintenance space for storage and that it was only intended as a temporary solution for the city’s animal containment needs. They said in the long term it makes more sense and will be more efficient to construct the new facility as planned.
Project history
Anoka’s previous animal containment facility, park maintenance building and gun range had been housed at 641 Jacob Lane, adjacent to Green Haven Golf Course. The city agreed to demolish the site to make way for The American Cooperative, a $33 million, four-story senior living co-op planned by Gramercy Development, which is paying the city $945,000 for the property. The city had been planning to sell the property since 2012 as part of a plan to create more taxable land.
Last year the city built a new golf maintenance building at 400 Greenhaven Road. It included a 2,400-square-foot animal containment space that could be converted to additional maintenance storage when a new animal facility was built. The containment space at the law enforcement training center will be about 3,000 square feet.
After discussing the project for more than a year, the City Council reached consensus in November and December of 2020 to move forward with the law enforcement training center and animal containment facility at the public safety center. But Council Member Brian Wesp raised concerns Jan. 19 about the project’s impact on the view from a neighboring property, and Council Member Jeff Weaver voiced concerns about the cost.
Weaver, who rejoined the council in January after a two-year hiatus, said it didn’t make sense to create a new animal facility when the city could use the existing containment space in the maintenance building. He also questioned why the plans only included space for a future range and no funds to complete it.
The council delayed approval of the project so staff could provide cost comparisons of various options at a Feb. 22 work session.
In the end the council approved a similar plan to the original proposal but with an expanded gun range and an allowance for equipment to complete the range.
Neighbors question need
Cheri and Grant Riemer, who live across Third Street from the planned facility, supported the law enforcement training center but objected to the animal containment facility, which they said will obstruct their view.
They also told the council March 15 that the city should consider contracting for animal containment instead of running its own in-house service, which only benefits a small percentage of residents. On average about 150 animals pass through Anoka’s animal containment each year.
“There is a facility 6 miles from here in Andover that 14 communities in the area use,” Cheri Riemer said. “It’s 6 miles from here. It takes away all the costs for that new facility. ... That doesn’t even take into consideration the amount of money that it’s going to cost to maintain and run this facility. ... Just because we’ve always done it is not a good reason to continue doing it.”
Grant Reimer agreed.
“We just seem hell bent on picking up dogs for some reason,” he said. “I don’t understand it.”
Council divided
Anoka City Council members have previously agreed they want the city to provide animal containment as a service to residents. Police Chief Eric Peterson has made the case that having a facility at the same site as the Police Department will allow it to operate more efficiently and save at least 120 hours of staff time per year (worth about $4,000) that is spent driving to another site.
Weaver and Wesp didn’t believe the benefit would outweigh the cost of building a new facility.
Weaver proposed making the existing containment space permanent at the park maintenance facility, which would save the city approximately $825,000. He proposed spending that money on street resurfacing projects instead.
“We’re borrowing this money,” Weaver said. “I have great, great fears that spending this money is going to be fiscally irresponsible to the taxpayer, and that’s our job, is to protect the taxpayers’ funds.”
He pointed out that revenues from dog licenses and impound fees have trended downward since 2017.
Other council members made the case that in the long run it would be more responsible to build the new facility now and give the golf maintenance building the storage space it needs, rather than construct off-site storage in the future.
“This space need is not going to go away,” Council Member Elizabeth Barnett said. “It’s just going to go to a different location down the road. ... Why would we not give the park maintenance the space that they had originally asked for, that they need to operate efficiently, and then give law enforcement the space that they need to operate efficiently as well, with centralized locations? Why are we piecemealing some of our services and equipment in different locations throughout the city?”
Barnett also noted that the animal containment equipment from the golf maintenance building will be moved and used in the new building.
Weaver acknowledged his plan would mean less storage space for golf maintenance.
“We all wish we had bigger garages and more barn space and bigger rooms,” he said. “But we have to live within our means, and I think we have to live within what’s fiscally responsible to the taxpayers of the city of Anoka.”
Council Member Erik Skogquist pointed out that the new maintenance facility is already smaller than the one it replaced. He said the city knew when it agreed to sell land to Gramercy that it would have to replace the buildings on the site.
“If we’re going to remove space that’s been around since the 1980s because we feel that site is more developable now, then we need to understand we need to replace that,” he said. “And facilities cost money, and we decided we needed an animal containment facility. So I think this is the most efficient and makes the most sense. Yes, obviously I would like to do more with roads too, and I think that’s important. But if we need to even replace what we have, it’s going to cost this kind of money.”
Council Member Brian Wesp was involved in the planning process for both new facilities, but when the Reimers recently began questioning the need for a new animal containment building, a “lightbulb went on,” he said, and he changed his mind.
“The training facility, I’m all in,” he said. “But having an animal containment center [at the new location], I am not in. I think our community could be well served by having that money put into streets.”
Mayor Phil Rice said it was a difficult decision and acknowledged it’s “a lot of money.” But he agreed with Barnett and Skogquist that it made sense to build the space that would allow the city operate more efficiently. He also reasoned that with current low interest rates and rising construction costs, it would likely cost the city more to build additional storage in the future.
“At that time, then, we have an inferior facility and not as efficient of a plan, and then we still spend the money anyway,” he said.
The City Council is expected to approve plans and specifications for the project April 5 and award a contract May 17 with construction slated to begin in late May. The project should be finished next spring.
