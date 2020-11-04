Disorderly conduct charges stemming from an Anoka City Council member’s June 8 confrontation with city staff will be dismissed if he successfully completes a year of unsupervised monitoring.
Council Member Erik Skogquist had been scheduled to appear in court Oct. 20 on misdemeanor charges related to his treatment of city staff during a confrontation over the removal of trees in Rudy Johnson Park, but the hearing was canceled after Skogquist entered an Alford guilty plea Sept. 22 and Judge Barry A. Sullivan issued a stay of adjudication.
Entering an Alford plea means the defendant claims innocence but acknowledges that the prosecution’s evidence is sufficient for a jury to convict. Such a plea, if accepted by the judge, results in a conviction, and sentencing proceeds as usual.
But Sullivan’s stay of adjudication means Skogquist has not been convicted and the charges will be dismissed if he has no similar incidents for a year. Skogquist is on the hook for $100 in fines, fees and surcharges.
Reached for comment by email, Skogquist gave the following statement:
“I maintain and have maintained my innocence throughout this process, but I chose a path to avoid a very contentious dispute at a time that Anoka needs all hands on deck. What at its core was political dispute over how to manage our parks was dragged into the courts needlessly. I have apologized for my behavior and my language and did so immediately. I am still upset about staff repeatedly overturning decisions made by commissioners and council on behalf of our citizens. The council must now choose whether to address that unelected employees are defying the will of the people, or if they will continue to ignore this behavior to the detriment of our citizens.”
The Lino Lakes prosecutor brought charges against Skogquist after the city of Anoka asked Lino Lakes police to investigate the matter to avoid any conflicts of interest.
On June 8 Skogquist went to Rudy Johnson Park while crews were removing trees as part of a park renovation project. According to the criminal complaint, Skogquist began yelling and cursing at the city arborist and at a nearby contractor who was laughing at his outburst.
Skogquist then went to City Hall, where he cursed at and berated senior parks department staff for several minutes, saying, “You are a poor sight for a f------ park department, you two got your f------ heads up your asses,” according to the complaint.
City staff told investigators they were shocked and alarmed by Skogquist’s behavior and that it disrupted their ability to work.
Skogquist appeared to be most upset by the removal of two cottonwood trees, which were the tallest trees in the park, according to the police incident report. The pair was not slated for removal under the original park plan, but the city arborist later recommended taking them out, due to decay and overall condition. One of the cottonwood trees had likely been damaged by lightning, and the other had a severe lean and deteriorating crown. A few years ago a branch from one of the trees fell and crushed a grill and damaged a table where a family had been picnicking minutes before, according to Park Board meeting minutes.
According to the police incident report, Skogquist “appeared remorseful about the way he responded to the situation” and told police that he should not have used “the F word,” but he reasoned his actions were justified because his concerns were not being heard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.