The Anoka City Council heard the 2023 Budget Levy during its Dec. 6 meeting, during which Finance Director Brenda Springer presented changes and proposed budgets for Anoka for the next year. The total proposed levy is set at $8,295,505, which is an increase of $483,852 or 6.19% above the 2022 levy. This acted as a public hearing, which residents of Anoka were notified of, and the council will vote to approve the levy on Dec. 19.

Anoka has the fifth lowest in the county, Springer said. That paired with the average value of a home in Anoka going up 22%, the average Anoka citizen can expect to pay $926 in city taxes, $105 more than last year.

