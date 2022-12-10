The Anoka City Council heard the 2023 Budget Levy during its Dec. 6 meeting, during which Finance Director Brenda Springer presented changes and proposed budgets for Anoka for the next year. The total proposed levy is set at $8,295,505, which is an increase of $483,852 or 6.19% above the 2022 levy. This acted as a public hearing, which residents of Anoka were notified of, and the council will vote to approve the levy on Dec. 19.
Anoka has the fifth lowest in the county, Springer said. That paired with the average value of a home in Anoka going up 22%, the average Anoka citizen can expect to pay $926 in city taxes, $105 more than last year.
The city’s total budget has also increased, sitting at $15,473,226, an increase from last year of 1,365,737 or 9.7%. Due to the new Park Maintenance building, the debt levy also went up from $376,650 to $736,133. Springer provided an itemized breakdown of the costs, with the new Park Maintenance Building bonds costing $356 ,005, Tax Increment Financing Parking Ramp bonds costing $223,478 and Golf Improvement Bonds costing $156,650.
The overall monthly cost to Anoka citizens will be $134.15, compared to $121.65 for last year. The council congratulated Springer and all involved commissions for keeping the increase at 6.1%, which is under the national average inflation of 7%. The council will vote to adopt the budget at its Dec. 19 meeting.
Increases to Sewer and Water Utility rates
Increases to Sewer and Water Utility rates were also announced on Monday night, with both increases starting in January.
Sewer rates have remained the same since 2022, but this next year will increase $0.40 for the average water user in a residential property. This will generate about $219,000 in additional revenue as disposal costs are predicted to go up $188,000 in the next year. The increase is 1.6% of last year’s rate.
The 2022 water rate will be $1.55 per month, the first change since 2016. This is a 5.4% increase which will generate $187,000 additional revenue.
Both rates will be voted on during the Dec. 19 council meeting.
