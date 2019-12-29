Picture this: A city council member resigns. Four council members agree on someone to fill the seat until the next election, but the mayor disagrees and appoints someone the council hasn’t even discussed.
Under Anoka’s current City Charter, which functions like a constitution for the city, that scenario is plausible.
Now the city is looking to change its charter to ensure a mayor can’t singlehandedly fill a vacancy.
Currently the charter says the City Council must agree on whom to appoint within 30 days of a vacancy. If the council can’t agree, the mayor makes the appointment.
But the charter’s language is ambiguous.
First, the charter doesn’t specify what it means to agree on an appointment — that could mean a majority vote, or it could mean unanimous agreement. If the mayor disagreed with the rest of the council, the mayor could arguably choose to make the appointment.
Second, the current language allows the mayor to appoint any eligible person to the council — there’s no requirement the appointee must even be someone the council discussed a group.
At the recommendation of the Charter Commission, the City Council Dec. 16 discussed ways to clarify the appointment process.
The Charter Commission suggested requiring a majority of council members present at the time a vote is taken to approve an appointment to fill a council vacancy. In the event of a tie vote, the mayor would appoint one of the people voted upon by the council.
During discussion Dec. 16, the City Council came to a consensus that the charter should go even further and require the entire council to be present for a vote to appoint.
Council members also liked the idea of outlining a more specific process in the charter.
Mayor Phil Rice said the process used in 2018 when Council Member Elizabeth Barnett was appointed to fill Carl Anderson’s former seat worked well.
The process involved seeking and reviewing applicants, then conducting a silent vote by council members. The same process was used to appoint Council Member Brian Wesp in 2016.
Although Council Member Erik Skogquist agreed changes to the charter are needed, he wasn’t ready to support these changes without considering other options.
Skogquist, who was passed up for appointment to the council in 2016 and 2018, said he doesn’t like that the City Council can appoint a member to serve two years without a community vote. He said some cities have different approaches he’d like the council to consider.
Skogquist said appointing a council member is an important matter and he wants to make sure the council gets the process right.
“I don’t want to be the stick in the mud,” Skogquist said. “I just want to discuss this a little more.”
The first reading of an amendment to the City Charter was approved in a 4-1 vote, with Skogquist dissenting.
By state statute, the amendment needs to pass unanimously at the second reading in order to go into effect. Charter amendments can also be passed by referendum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.