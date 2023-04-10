The city of Anoka is considering whether or not its residents will be allowed to purchase brews while they watch baseball.

Anoka City Manager Greg Lee and City Attorney Scott Baumgartner presented the first reading of an ordinance change that would allow Castle Field on Seventh Avenue to sell liquor during baseball games. This includes wine, 3.2% malt liquor and intoxicating liquor.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.