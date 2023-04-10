The city of Anoka is considering whether or not its residents will be allowed to purchase brews while they watch baseball.
Anoka City Manager Greg Lee and City Attorney Scott Baumgartner presented the first reading of an ordinance change that would allow Castle Field on Seventh Avenue to sell liquor during baseball games. This includes wine, 3.2% malt liquor and intoxicating liquor.
The ordinance is likely to pass as the first reading passed unanimously at the council’s April 3 meeting. The second reading of the ordinance will be presented to the council once some issues in the law are clarified by city staff.
“Minnesota statute 340A, specifically (section) 404 allows for Minnesota cities to allow for these on-site sales, Baumgartner explained.
“There’s only certain entities eligible to receive a license to sell on-sale liquor,” he said. “What this ordinance is doing is bringing that opportunity up, which is allowed by statute, for perhaps beverage sales at Castle Field.”
Baumgartner clarified that the law states owners of collegiate teams or owners of Minnesota State Baseball Association Teams are allowed a liquor license. The Anoka Bucs, who play in the Metro Minny League and are a part of the MNSBA would be eligible for such sales.
Several council members had questions as to how the liquor license might apply to other events at Castle Field. Council Member Jeff Weaver asked whether or not music events held at Castle Field would also be eligible to use the license.
“This particular provision is only applicable to baseball teams,” Baumgartner said. “If you wanted to have a social affair, that might be accomplished under another subdivision of the statute. It might be closer to a caterer’s license.”
Council Member Erik Skogquist also asked a similar question, then comparing the use of the space to sell alcohol in a non-baseball setting to other events held in the city of Anoka.
“I know you’ll come back with more on this, but if it’s not specifically called out as an allowed use in our licensing right now, those folks can still apply for a special one-day thing, like Jam by the Dam, right?,” Skogquist asked. “So, if somebody did want to have a larger event, it wouldn’t automatically wouldn’t be written in here, they would have to come through a different process that we have set up.”
Baumgartner stated that is correct, and that the city will provide other avenues of licensing alcohol sales to large-scale events. This ordinance is simply to streamline the process for appropriate baseball games.
“The difference you pointed out is this particular ordinance that’s being proposed isn’t just one time, where they have to reapply multiple times,” Baumgartner said. “It’s across the board so that they can have a liquor license rather than reapply and be limited to the number that they can have within a year.”
