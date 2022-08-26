The Anoka City Council unanimously voted to approve an easement during their Monday, Aug. 15 City Council Meeting that will allow for snowmobile parking along a section of Second Avenue in downtown Anoka, with a path leading directly from the river.
Council Member Jeff Weaver recalled a time in 2007 when he observed workers parking their snowmobiles on the river to walk up to Serum’s for their lunch break.
“Why not park farther up?” was the initial question that popped into his mind.
Now, with this easement, snowmobilers will be able to do so. The easement was necessary in the event that the restaurant lot adjacent to City Hall is bought and developed. The easement ensures that whoever ends up with the lot will not be able to obstruct or disallow riders from parking in the designated lot.
“It makes the winter feel shorter and gives Anoka another unique draw, so I’m going to vote in favor of this,” Weaver said during the meeting.
Weaver also mentioned that restaurants downtown are in favor of the trail, meaning another source of traffic in the sometimes hard-to-navigate winter months. The trails connected to the Rum River can extend as far as Leech Lake, so the potential winter visitors can increase significantly with this easement.
“In this community, we always think outside the box,” Council Member Brian Wesp said. “Most communities on the Rum River don’t use the river to come into downtown. The Rum River in winter is one of our best kept secrets.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.