The Anoka City Council unanimously voted to approve an easement during their Monday, Aug. 15 City Council Meeting that will allow for snowmobile parking along a section of Second Avenue in downtown Anoka, with a path leading directly from the river.

Council Member Jeff Weaver recalled a time in 2007 when he observed workers parking their snowmobiles on the river to walk up to Serum’s for their lunch break.

