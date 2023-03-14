Plans for the restaurant plot north of Anoka City Hall are moving forward, but a potential buyer has not been selected.
Hearing a second round of proposals after rejecting the first round in October 2022, the Anoka City Council saw a presentation from Briggs Properties for an “Anoka Smoke House” concept, and another from 10K Brewing for a new brew pub. Both Briggs Properties and 10K currently operate businesses in the city of Anoka.
The City Council voted during its March 6 meeting to work with both businesses to develop plans and speak with city boards, with a decision set to be made in April.
“This discussion brings me to why I said the pause button may be the right move,” Anoka Mayor Phil Rice said, referring to debate sparked by potential public bathrooms on the site. Questions as to upkeep and security of the bathrooms caused the business owners, audience and council to weigh in on the subject, with no clear agreement reached. “We need a four-fifths vote in order to work on a sale, and I don’t think we have that this evening. We can test the waters with that, but I think a short pause would be wise.”
During the meeting, Rice and Council Member Brian Wesp indicated that they were in favor of Briggs Properties’ restaurant that will focus on smoked meats and barbecue. Council Members Erik Skogquist and Sam Scott indicated their favor for 10K’s “Babe’s Kitchen,” an expanded taproom plus dietary restriction-conscious brew pub. Council Member Jeff Weaver abstained from the discussion, as he is the owner of the building 10K currently resides in.
Mike Briggs’s, of Briggs Properties, plans for an Anoka Smoke House include an “up north, woodsy” interior and exposed beams paired with nods to Anoka’s Halloween Capitol status on the exterior. He would include a plaque dedication to Harold Blair, the Anoka citizen who helped get Anoka its Halloween title by wearing a sweater campaigning for the honor on a trip to the U.S. Capitol.
“My proposal is pretty basic, it’s kind of a vision of what I’ve got for this site,” Briggs told the council. “My main goal is to create a destination, something different, a draw to similar places that I’ve visited or been to. One thing I think Anoka misses out on is a smokehouse...”
Briggs also brought along a conceptual menu, listing salads, sandwiches, wood-fired pizza and barbecue offerings. Outdoor deck and roof seating and garage-style doors will allow for open-air summertime dining and live country music. He offered the city council $150,000 for the property, which the city valued at $154,000.
Briggs is a Ramsey resident and owns Minnesota Firearms Retail Sales & Gun Training on Ferry Street in Anoka.
10K’s pitch
Jesse Hauf, owner of 10K Brewing, presented his plans for a brew pub that would operate down the street from his current taproom. His current space does not offer the room for an expanded brewing operation and kitchen, so he wants to take his “Babe’s Kitchen,” as in Babe the Blue Ox, to the restaurant plot.
The exterior would be made from “statement piece” shipping containers and brick facade, and would be built in stages to include rooftop seating and office space.
“This is more than just a restaurant, it’s a full brewhouse, bar and restaurant with a stage for entertainment,” Hauf said. “I wanted to have something different, something we don’t already have in Anoka. I also want to address dietary restrictions in the whole menu. The menu will be prepared by a chef, on-site or with a consultant. Employees would be trained by the chef to prepare the dishes. I’ve seen these ideas at other breweries when I travel the country.”
Hauf presented a full, but not final, menu that included dishes and their ingredients. He also said that the menu, beers and cocktails would be paired together and rotated on a seasonal basis.
Hauf presented his plan to the Anoka City Council during its first round of offers, but several council members were opposed to the price he offered for the land. He offered one dollar, saying the low price will help him invest more money into the property that he hopes to partner with the city in operating. He made the same offer during this second round.
“The offer I made on this property is a dollar,” Hauf said. “I’m not trying to get land for free, I’m trying to build a multi-million dollar restaurant; $154,000 in that case is nothing. Let me build a space that will give back to the community and generate TIF tax money. Let me invest that into the building to make the best damn building that I can build.”
Tax Increment Financing eligibility for the projects were not discussed at the meeting.
Hauf describes the brew pub as a “public/private partnership” that would work directly with the city to give back to Anoka. One way he plans to do so is a Veteran’s Memorial Park service window, in which pedestrians would be able to order from the menu to-go from a window facing the neighboring park. Any food or drinks purchased this way would have a portion of funds go to a local charity that would be decided on by the council or citizens.
Briggs stated his smoke house would also include a park service option, as was requested by the Parks Department in the posting of the sale of the restaurant plot.
Public restroom sparks debate
Another way Hauf plans to offset the cost for Anoka is by adding a public bathroom within his own construction costs. The most recent public bathroom in Ward Park cost the city of Anoka around $300,000, and Hauf stated this new one would be maintained by 10K as well as the city in a public partnership. The restrooms would be accessible only outside the restaurant, would lock at night and would be “bulletproof,” meaning they would be constructed with washable concrete and appliances. 10K would install a spray system that would rinse the spaces with 140 degree Fahrenheit water and cleaning solution.
The effects a public bathroom would have on a business sparked a debate between the council, audience and the business owners, with Briggs saying he had considered it. After having a business in downtown Anoka, however, he did not trust the ability to keep a public restroom clean and free from inappropriate uses.
Briggs said that those with “mental health and drug issues” could possibly misuse the space by occupying it for long amounts of time and leaving behind unwanted items.
“It’s going to hurt business and, I think, offend customers,” Briggs said. “We’d have to police it... I’ve dealt with it on a small level when (I ran a business in) downtown Anoka. I’d be literally cleaning vomit at the front door from the same people I’m talking about.”
Hauf responded by saying his experience with cleaning bar bathrooms meant he would be prepared to keep these restrooms clean. He mentioned the spray-down system that would rinse out the bathrooms, and also mentioned his desire to get a social worker on-scene as one way he wants to use the restaurant to improve downtown Anoka.
“Anoka has a mental health issue, and I’ve already spoken with (Anoka City Manager) Greg Lee about a program in Columbia Heights where they use an embedded social worker,” Hauf said. “It’s something I’d like to see up here. That’s a totally separate discussion, but that’s an improvement downtown that I hope to see. But the bathrooms out there? No problem, I’ll take care of them.”
Public bathroom responses
Anoka resident Kevin Landry, who has worked in the restaurant industry, took issue with Briggs’s assessment of the bathroom situation.
“I’ve been cleaning bar room bathrooms for 30 years,” Landry said. “I can assure you that customers after a few drinks are a much bigger mess than anybody that may have mental health issues. I find your comments disgusting and would not give you one dollar after listening to that. Yes, we have a few homeless people and people with mental health issues. It’s not their mess I’m seeing every Saturday and Sunday morning. For you to come here and blame mental health or people with addiction problems and say you wouldn’t want to build public restrooms because it would chase customers away, I say, ‘Why don’t you go build your restaurant somewhere else?’”
Council Member Skogquist also weighed in on the public restroom, saying it was something the city has talked about building, and by taking Hauf’s offer it would spare the city of Anoka the expense. He said that when he’s asked about Hauf’s $1 offer, the public bathrooms get people to consider it differently.
“The city selling something for a dollar and getting a $300,000 value from that, it’s numbers on a piece of paper at that point, just shifting things around,” Skogquist said. “To me, it makes a lot of sense for us to do that. It’s a better value for us as taxpayers … I understand the argument, but I think it’s pretty easy to say we’re getting a free $300,000 bathroom in return instead of port-a-potties. That to me is a big benefit, to have to build something and do it for free. That’s how I explain the argument to people and once they hear that it seems to make a lot of sense to them.”
Skogquist’s statement came in response to Wesp, who had received two texts during the meeting from unidentified citizens, one of them criticizing the dollar offer. Skogquist answered the text’s question of, “How do you answer to taxpayers paying $1 for $154,000 property?” During public comment on the restaurant plot, Anoka citizen John Slettom said that it is public comment policy to identify yourself, and texts should not be exempt. Wesp identified the texters as Planning commission members Borgie Bonthuis and Colin Campbell.
Split public support
Elsewhere during the public comment portion, citizens came out in support of both businesses. Colby Borwick moved to Anoka in 1999 at the age of 11. After living in Coon Rapids, Borwick moved back to Anoka and said he would enjoy the change he sees 10K bringing with a brew pub.
“The city really hasn’t changed that much at all since I was 11,” Borwick said. “I’m going on 35 now, and it’s pretty much the same … One of the biggest factors for me moving back was 10K Brewing … 10K has a really nice proposal, I was really disappointed last time it didn’t take off the ground. I really like (Hauf’s) menu, I have two vegan friends and they can’t come out here, there’s nothing for them to eat. It’s nice Jesse is taking everything and everybody into consideration.”
Joelle Alvord owns property along the river on Rice Street. She was an Anoka High School graduate who moved out to California for 40 years and recently moved back. She appreciates the 10K plan, but prefers Briggs’s style of restaurant. She also criticized Hauf’s dollar offer.
“I’m a steak person, I like ribs and I like barbecue,” Alvord said. “And I’m listening to people come up here and I feel like because Jesse has a (brewery) now he’s got a little bit of support coming from behind him. But if you want to sell a river lot for a buck, I want in on that. I can get a group of people to start a restaurant too, I think. I like the idea that (Briggs) talked about, paying a fair price for the land. I mean, good grief. I own a house on Rice Street, I didn’t get my house for a dollar. I had to pay a little bit more for that.”
The City Council voted unanimously to have the Economic Development Commission and Planning Commission work with staff to get questions answered by the two presenters, as well as let the presenters ask any questions they may have. The results will be discussed during the Council’s March 27 work session meeting, and a final offer is slated to be accepted in April.
Franklin Elementary School area to receive update
Also during the March 6 meeting, Assistant City Engineer Ben Nelson presented a street renewal project for the Franklin Elementary School area that the City Council voted to approve. The first phase will add new street surfaces and gutters, a storm sewer, replacement driveways and an LED street light system.
A Dec. 27 public meeting for the neighborhood brought forth favorable responses to the project, Nelson said. Each residential property assessed in the area will pay $9,590, to be paid in full by Nov. 15, 2023 or paid off over 10 years with a 5% interest rate.
