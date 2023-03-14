Restaurant plot
The restaurant plot in question sits north of Anoka City Hall, and currently acts as a city parking lot.

Plans for the restaurant plot north of Anoka City Hall are moving forward, but a potential buyer has not been selected.

Hearing a second round of proposals after rejecting the first round in October 2022, the Anoka City Council saw a presentation from Briggs Properties for an “Anoka Smoke House” concept, and another from 10K Brewing for a new brew pub. Both Briggs Properties and 10K currently operate businesses in the city of Anoka.

