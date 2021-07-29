An Anoka pastor says his church was recently targeted in what appear to be bias-motivated incidents against the LGBTQ community.
First Congregational Church on Main Street in Anoka flies banners on its property supporting the LGBTQ community, and last week someone stole one of those banners and damaged another, Rev. Chris McArdle said.
The church treasurer noticed the missing banner when she came to work July 22.
“Someone used some kind of sharp tool to cut the vinyl away from the grommets at the bottom of the trans flag,” McArdle said. It appears the perpetrator then pulled on the banner and ripped it down.
A nearby rainbow banner was also found to have a vertical slash in it roughly 8-12 inches long, McArdle said.
The church filed a report with the Anoka Police Department to document the event.
Then during the church’s outdoor service Sunday, July 25, there was another incident.
“Several times during the service, cars drove by, and people were shouting homophobic slurs,” McArdle said.
He wasn’t certain if it was the same person multiple times or if it was different cars, but he said three or four times during the service someone gunned their engine and yelled. During one pass he clearly heard a shout of, “[Expletive] the gays.”
First Congregational Church describes itself as “open and affirming” and has publicly supported the LGBTQ community. On two occasions someone picketed the church, standing outside and wagging his Bible at people as they came in, McArdle said. But the vandalism is new.
“This is actually the first time that we’ve had vandalism that was clearly related to our stance on LGBTQ issues,” he said, adding that the church has had its Black Lives Matter sign stolen multiple times. The shouting during a service was also new.
McArdle said the Police Department responded well and has asked him to report future incidents.
“The Police Department takes those very seriously, in as far as we’re not going to tolerate any criminal activity that’s biased toward any race, gender, sex, creed, any of that,” Police Chief Eric Peterson told ABC Newspapers.
Peterson said he’s not aware of a pattern of such incidents but plans to keep an eye on the situation.
“This right now, on the surface, appears to be an isolated incidence, however, I’ve asked that the church report all incidents like this,” he said. “If they’re being targeted, we want to be on the forefront … and hold those accountable as quickly as we can.”
McArdle said he’s undeterred from supporting the LGBTQ community. He said he recognizes the pain and violation he feels from these actions is “just a fraction” of what LGBTQ people face on a regular basis.
“When I am targeted like this it steels my resolve to continue speaking out on behalf of my neighbors who are being attacked and to stand in solidarity with them,” he said. “Every time it happens it just demonstrates why churches like ours need to continue proclaiming the gospel as we understand it, which is this is what neighbor love looks like.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.