After hearing from concerned citizens at its May 15 meeting concerning a new car wash, the Anoka City Council has made changes to its resolution with Silverstar Car Wash.

On June 5, the council voted unanimously to approve a resolution, plat, conditional use permit and site plan for the former Pizza Hut lot along Highway 10 to become a car wash.

