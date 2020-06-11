Matt Orr
“My favorite part about the team is the bond between all of us, the sarcastic trash talk and all the funny moments that we have together.”
Enjoy most about sport
“The thing I enjoy the most about tennis is the satisfaction of winning and helping out the team in any way I can.”
Favorite part of team
“My favorite part about the team is the bond between all of us, the sarcastic trash talk and all the funny moments that we have together.”
Top high school tennis memory
“My top tennis memory would be playing at individual sections my junior year. There were a lot of great players and I played good and had a good time.”
Coach comment
“Senior captain that joined the team in eighth grade,” Anoka head coach Eric Bertram said. “Matt was all-conference twice and this is his second year as captain. No one outsmarted Matt on the court. The most clever and crafty player I have ever coached, sometimes too smart for his own good! Matt, with all that will and resilience, was also so coachable and empathetic on the court. Matt shows that athletics, like life, is determined by his mental attitude and self-belief and Matt helped teach me that every day. Matt is an awesome kid.”
Josiah Ahlquist
"Josiah is as cool as the other side of the pillow and his wonderful personality will be really missed.”
Start in tennis
“I started playing tennis during the summer when I was about 10 or 11 as a fun activity I could learn with my brother. I met Joel at one of the tennis camps and we’ve been friends since then.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I love that it’s super accessible and fun, and you can play it many years to come.”
Favorite part of team
“My favorite part about my team is that all of my friends are on it and that makes me look forward to practice and matches.”
Top high school tennis memory
“My best high school memory was having an undefeated season with Ethan and getting MVP that year.”
Coach comment
“I am not sure Jo knows how to frown – I am just going to pretend tennis was just that joyful for him,” Anoka head coach Eric Bertram said. “He is a fierce tiger on the court and moves with the best anticipation on our team. So observant and smart, he often was his own best coach and that self-awareness will take him to great heights in college. He started the year last year at one of our lower varsity spots and ended two matches from the state tournament with Ben Terzich, his doubles partner. Josiah is as cool as the other side of the pillow and his wonderful personality will be really missed.”
Jacob Thomsen
“His humility and endearing smile made him a teammate everyone wanted to play doubles with."
Start in tennis
“I started in eighth grade because my friends had told me it was a lot of fun.”
Enjoy most about sport
“It’s really fun.”
Favorite part of team
“All the people are really great and I have a lot of friends on the team.”
Top high school tennis memory
“The Saturday tournaments are a lot of fun.”
Coach comment
“Jake the Destroyer as we call him on the court, improved as much as any senior in this class,” Anoka head coach Eric Bertram said. “His humility and endearing smile made him a teammate everyone wanted to play doubles with. Jacob was one of the best listeners I ever coached and was an incredible observer and thinker. I hope he takes those tools with him because he was a destroyer because of his quiet audacity and toughness and the fact that he swung harder than any human when trying to smash a tennis ball. Very cool young man.”
John Wise
“It has to be when I first joined the team as a seventh-grader and all the upperclassmen accepted me as part of the team, and I felt they genuinely cared about me.”
Start in tennis
“I started playing tennis in sixth grade, when I joined the middle school tennis team.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I enjoy playing tennis because it’s a fast-paced sport that involves in the moment strategy and rewards quick thinking.”
Favorite part of team
“My favorite part of the tennis team is the laid-back attitude at practice, and the tense, competitive attitude during matches.”
Top high school tennis memory
“It has to be when I first joined the team as a seventh-grader and all the upperclassmen accepted me as part of the team, and I felt they genuinely cared about me.”
Coach comment
“John represents fun and including everyone in tennis no matter the skill level or background,” Anoka head coach Eric Bertram said. “His positive attitude is infectious and many tennis opponents comment on playing him as being their ‘most fun match’ of the year. John would do anything for the team, and as a senior captain he was our leader of fun and togetherness, what high school athletics is about. John was part of the team as a seventh-grader and became a force on the court, his mental toughness just grew, and that along with his wonderful spirit will take him to great heights in life! This young man is just the best.”
Ian Mugglin
“After a couple years, many of my friends had joined tennis. Having so many awesome people on the team was something to behold. Playing games at the end of practice, as well as matches with them were some of my favorite memories.”
Start in tennis
“I started playing tennis during my freshman year. I started by joining the tennis team with my friend Jack.”
Enjoy most about sport
“The importance of individual performance as well as the team’s was a nice dynamic you don’t see in strictly team or individual sports. Tennis is the best of both worlds.”
Favorite part of team
“The camaraderie, excitement and the fun we had all the time. Some of the best guys I know are on that team.”
Top high school tennis memory
“After a couple years, many of my friends had joined tennis. Having so many awesome people on the team was something to behold. Playing games at the end of practice, as well as matches with them were some of my favorite memories.”
Coach comment
“What a great student-athlete Ian is,” Anoka head coach Eric Bertram said. “One of the more thoughtful and coachable student-athletes on the tennis team. He would analyze his shots and make adjustments, asking for feedback, which is an excellent attribute in life. His serve is a rocket and had as much power as any athlete on our team. Anytime he missed a shot he had a dry smile on his face as if saying ‘I miscalculated that one.’ A wonderful teammate that improved every year so much since ninth grade.”
Joel Wagner
“I started playing tennis 11 years ago. I got started because my dad used to play tennis when he was in high school and encouraged me to join, and have been playing ever since.”
Start in tennis
“I started playing tennis 11 years ago. I got started because my dad used to play tennis when he was in high school and encouraged me to join, and have been playing ever since.”
Enjoy most about sport
“What I really enjoy about tennis is that it is challenging, but it is not only an individual sport, but there is also that team camaraderie.”
Favorite part of team
“I really enjoy all the fun we have on the court. It really take all the pressure out and you can enjoy it a lot more with all the friends I have made over the years. Also we know when to have fun, but also when to work hard as a team.”
Top high school tennis memory
“One of my favorite memories was last year when we had to spend the entire day at Daytona Country Club for individual sections. Even though it was a very long day, I had a lot of fun talking with my teammates, playing exploding kittens and also cheering on each other.”
Coach comment
“I will have memories of his resilient fist pumps, his smile after an opponent’s great shot followed by a compliment and him complaining about running to the water tower,” Anoka head coach Eric Bertram said. “An amazing two-year captain that has been one of the foundations for helping grow this team. He played 1 singles for us consistently, but is one of the kindest and courageous leaders I have ever coached. From Joel getting his friends out for the team to help grow numbers to his positive attitude and willingness to do anything for the team. Joel is irreplaceable and a student-athlete that embodies what Anoka Tennis looks like. I am sure he will take underclassmen to the water tower when able this summer.”
Matt Stanley
“My top high school tennis memory was when I was playing a doubles match against two opponents that were way more advanced, so jokingly I asked if we could have a pity point, and they mysteriously became really uncoordinated for the next point.”
Start in tennis
“I started playing tennis my sophomore year. I became interested when I heard Joel and John talking about it, and I wanted to join.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I enjoyed playing tennis in general; it’s incredibly fun whether you win or lose.”
Favorite part of team
“My favorite part of the team is all of our inside jokes.”
Top high school tennis memory
“My top high school tennis memory was when I was playing a doubles match against two opponents that were way more advanced, so jokingly I asked if we could have a pity point, and they mysteriously became really uncoordinated for the next point.”
Coach comment
“Three years ago Matt showed up to the first day of practice with a leather jacket and jeans,” Anoka head coach Eric Bertram said. “Matt loves to jam on the guitar and then rock out with his friends playing tennis. He is absolutely hilarious on the court and I recall one time he hit his doubles partner with a serve and then told him he got in his way jokingly. But do not let him fool you, he improved to the point where he was unrecognizable. He would hit amazing shots and volleys where teammates would be like what just happened and he would just shrug his soldiers and make a fun remark.”
Alex Besch
“The most enjoyable part of tennis is how you can spend an entire afternoon hitting balls at practice or with some friends and it never gets old.”
Start in tennis
“I got my start playing tennis sophomore year when a couple friends talked me into joining the team.”
Enjoy most about sport
“The most enjoyable part of tennis is how you can spend an entire afternoon hitting balls at practice or with some friends and it never gets old.”
Favorite part of team
“My favorite part of tennis is the atmosphere the whole team creates. Everyone cheers each other on regardless of the scoreboard.”
Top high school tennis memory
“My top high school tennis memory is cheering on Charles’ match when he lost about $3 worth of quarters while playing.”
Coach comment
“Alex is just a great student-athlete that makes tennis fun for everyone around him,” Anoka head coach Eric Bertram said. “He is an amazing doubles partner, and him and Carter Tuomela are a force that compliments one another perfectly. Alex had a natural aggression at the net and has a competitive streak while having as much fun as anyone. Such a cool, kind and thoughtful young man.”
Blake Torgerson
“I enjoy the competitiveness between not only teams from other schools, but also between my teammates as well. This sport is unlike any other I have ever played and that is what I enjoy most about it.”
Start in tennis
“I started playing tennis sophomore year. I got into the sport because most of my friends had played and I thought it would be fun to sign up.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I enjoy the competitiveness between not only teams from other schools, but also between my teammates as well. This sport is unlike any other I have ever played and that is what I enjoy most about it.”
Favorite part of team
“The team is a great group of kids and I am fortunate enough to be in a tight-knit friend group who all plays the sport. The team always has a great spirit and makes sure to make each and every player feel welcome.”
Top high school tennis memory
“My top high school tennis memory is being named captain for the 2019-2020 season.”
Coach comment
“A senior captain for Anoka this year, Blake represents selflessness and not taking anything too serious,” Anoka head coach Eric Bertram said. “Often times when coached during a match he would say something like ‘We got this, they are not going to know what hit them,’ in a fun casual way. Blake has a natural feel for tennis that can not be taught, and is a competitor that really embodies the positive energy and comradery of this senior class for Anoka tennis. He was 13-3 on varsity his first year on varsity last year. Blake is just awesome!”
Ben Terzich
Coach comment
"A member of the team since seventh grade, this senior lived for the 'yam' or smashing tennis balls and quietly saying 'let's go' to himself," Anoka head coach Eric Bertram said. "Ben is a sleeping giant on the court, and could take over a match with his aggression and competitiveness. But, Ben was also a goofy, fun-loving senior who would forget his uniform at times too. This senior captain has such a bright future and a natural insight into things that will take him so far, it is a good thing he listened to his former ELA teacher! We will miss Ben a lot next year."
Rob Finnestad
Coach comment
"Rob will be walking on to play tennis at Hamline," Anoka head coach Eric Bertram said. "What I love about Rob is his witty sense of humor and his work ethic. Rob improved more than any other player in the past year for this season because he had goals and expectations to meet. He was not going to be denied this year. One of the best teammates an Anoka player could ask for, Rob - or Robinator - has power and precision in his game. Rob never missed a chance to volunteer for the team he cared so much about and he taught me a great deal about resilience and maturity. Amazing young man."
Ethan Ewals
Coach comment
"This student-athlete is fearless," Anoka head coach Eric Bertram said. "He does not back down and is ready for any moment. He helped clinch our advancing to the section semifinals with unbelievable clutch tennis with Wyatt Maloney. Ethan listens with great perception and thoughtfulness. He has a presence that demands respect. That is a rare quality, a player who is noticed by both his intensity and kindness to his teammates. An unbelievably cool young man that has an amazing future ahead. Ethan and Josiah put in so much time for this team in the offseason and I know Ethan will apply that work ethic to any future endeavor."
Kaleb Danner
Coach comment
"This would have been Kaleb’s second year playing tennis," Anoka head coach Eric Bertram said. "His overhead shot and backhand volley were already a force and he would have pushed for varsity. Kaleb has a quiet presence and is an intimidating athlete on the court. With that, he is as humble and kind as any player in the state. Kaleb improved so much and found an identity as a player that worked for him through his wonderful adaptability. Extremely hardworking, and stayed after practice all the time - keep this love for tennis up!"
Ty Bergman
Coach comment
"Ty played on the team for three years and has a sweet lefty forehand," Anoka head coach Eric Bertram said. "His volley and power at the net were awesome as well. Ty loves the games we would play as an entire team and just loves playing the game of tennis with his friends. Ty is a natural doubles player and has an energy that both motivates his teammates and calms them at the same time. He is just a great student-athlete and always gives it his all."
Carter Tuomela
Coach comment
"Carter has one of the most beautiful and well-timed forehands," Anoka head coach Eric Bertram said. "He plays tennis like he is riding a wave in Hawaii, smooth, flowing from one shot to the next with the grace of Roger Federer. Carter, like all the seniors, is just an amazing young man that is humble and works hard, showing up to improve and have fun with friends. Carter’s smile made tennis fun for everyone and he represents everything Anoka tennis has strived to become. Another player that just can not be replaced on this team."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.