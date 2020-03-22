The Anoka City Council awarded contracts for $8.61 million in 2020 street projects March 16.
That price is about 4% higher than the engineer’s estimate for the cost of the three projects, but the difference will be mostly covered by better-than-expected terms on debt issued earlier this year. In January the council approved selling nearly $8.5 million in bonds to partially finance its 2019 and 2020 road projects.
“Construction is on the rise,” said engineering technician Ben Nelson, speaking March 16 of the high price tag. “It was last year. It is this year. It exceeded the 8% inflation we put on this year’s projects.”
Kuechle Underground Inc. had the low bid for the city’s two street renewal projects in 2020, and Douglas-Kerr Underground LLC had the low bid for the street surface improvement project.
The renewal projects include total reconstruction of the streets, as well as replacement of sidewalks, street lights, driveways and driveway aprons within the right of way. Within city rights of way, sanitary sewer and water mains will also be replaced.
Property owners along the renewal projects will foot the bill for a little more than $1 million of the work. Affected property owners have been notified, and a typical 80-foot residential lot will pay $7,570 in assessments, which can be spread over a 10-year period at 5% interest, according city staff.
The Monroe area reconstruction project includes Monroe Street between First and Fifth avenues, as well as sections of First, Second, Third and Fourth avenues between Monroe and Main Street.
The Bob Ehlan Drive reconstruction project area is southeast of the Seventh Avenue interchange with Highway 10.
This year’s street surface improvement project includes streets in the neighborhoods of Cutters Grove Addition and River Terrace Addition, as well as the area southeast of the intersection of Bunker Lake Boulevard and Seventh Avenue.
The project will repave the streets and include minor repairs to curb and gutter and sidewalks. It will also add boulevard rain gardens.
Keeping with past practice, no assessments are planned for the surface improvement project.
The council unanimously approved the contract awards March 16.
“It’s going to be a lovely project once it gets done,” Council Member Mark Freeburg said. “There’s a lot of roads there that are in real bad shape.”
