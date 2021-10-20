A New Hope-based company will install the shooting range in Anoka’s new law enforcement training center under construction along Third Avenue.
The Anoka City Council awarded the contract for build-out of the shooting range Oct. 4 to Range Systems Inc., which bid $708,625, about $11,000 below the architect’s estimate.
The other two bids came in significantly higher, with InVeris bidding about $772,000 and D5 Ranges Inc. bidding almost $945,000.
Police Chief Eric Peterson said Range Systems has completed ranges for law enforcement and military facilities throughout the U.S. He said the Police Department is familiar with some of those ranges and is pleased with the product.
The city will pay for the range primarily with bonds issued for the law enforcement training center/animal containment facility. The building is being constructed just north of the existing public safety center, which houses the police and fire departments, at 275 Harrison St. Due to its specialized nature, the shooting range equipment was included in the project as an “allowance” and was bid as a separate contract.
The council unanimously approved awarding the shooting range contract to Range Systems Inc.
“This is a project that our law enforcement and law enforcement agencies around the city of Anoka are looking forward to,” Mayor Phil Rice said.
The training center and animal containment facility are scheduled to be finished next spring.
