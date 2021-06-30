The Anoka City Council has awarded a nearly $3 million contract to Rochon Corporation for Anoka’s planned law enforcement training and animal containment center.
The cost is more than the city expected to spend, after the lowest of 11 bids came in nearly a quarter million dollars (9%) over the architect’s base estimate. The contract also includes a $108,000 bid alternate to install a pre-finished-metal hip roof on the facility to match the neighboring Public Safety Center.
Factoring in $250,000 for architectural and other services and an allowance of $700,000 to purchase gun range equipment brings the total project cost to about $3.9 million.
The council approved the contract with Rochon in a 3-1 vote June 21, with Council Member Brian Wesp dissenting because he objects to the animal containment portion of the facility. Council Member Jeff Weaver was absent but has opposed the animal containment facility in the past.
Slated for construction this year along Third Avenue, the roughly 11,400-square-foot facility will be just north of the existing Public Safety Center at 275 Harrison St., which houses the police and fire departments. The two-level building will use the main level, which will be visible from Third Avenue, for animal containment. The lower level at the back will be built below street level and accessed from the existing Public Safety Center parking lot.
The lower level will include six 50-yard shooting lanes, a training simulator room and other training rooms, a control room, a gun-cleaning room, an armory and restrooms. The upper level will have dog kennels, a cat area, an exam and prep area, office space, a garage, quarantine space, storage and a restroom.
Construction is scheduled to begin in mid-July and be complete in June 2022.
The city plans to issue bonds to pay for the project and use a property tax levy to fund payments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.