The city of Anoka’s 2020 property tax levy is increasing by 3.9% over 2019, to about $7.3 million.
The increase is 1 percentage point less than the preliminary levy approved in September, which would have raised the levy 4.9%.
“Residential properties may see a small increase, as little as 2 to 5%,” Finance Director Brenda Springer told the City Council.
An average home in Anoka is valued at $238,000, and it will pay about $797 in city taxes for 2020, according to Springer. That’s an increase of $50 (6.7%) over 2019, assuming the home’s taxable value went up 7.6%.
The general fund portion of the budget is $13.2 million, which is about $680,000, or 5.4%, more than 2019. Drivers of the 2020 increases include lease payments for police vehicles, staff salaries, professional services (including insurance) and maintenance and repairs.
In order to limit the tax impact, the city is transferring about $200,000 into the general fund from the municipal liquor store and $600,000 from the city’s electric utility. The electric utility will also contribute $75,000 to the building fund, and the liquor store will transfer $40,000 to the parks fund.
The total city budget, including all its funds, the liquor store, the electric utility and the Housing and Redevelopment Authority’s budget, is about $70.4 million.
In addition to the levy increase, the council is raising stormwater fees on the typical single-family household 35 cents a month, sewer charges $1.43 per month and recycling fees 50 cents a month.
Overall the city estimates a typical single-family household (with a home valued at $238,000) will pay around $119 a month in city taxes and service fees.
The City Council unanimously approved the final levy and budget Dec. 16.
More details on the 2020 budget are available online at ci.anoka.mn.us.
