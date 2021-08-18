The city of Anoka will allow utility task vehicles, also known as UTVs, to operate on most streets in the city if the owner obtains a permit from the city.
UTVs are four-wheel-drive, off-road vehicles with side-by-side seats, and they’re larger than all-terrain vehicles such as four-wheelers. Under state law, UTVs may only operate on city streets if specifically allowed by the city.
In a 4-1 vote earlier this month the Anoka City Council amended its city code to set up a permitting process for UTVs. Council Member Erik Skogquist dissented.
The change adds UTVs to the ordinance that governs use of golf carts on city streets, which has been in place since 2018. The council also lowered the age for operating golf carts and UTVs from 21 to 18.
Among other regulations, UTVs must be properly insured, must have rearview mirrors and may not operate before sunrise, after sunset or during inclement weather. Drivers born after July 1, 1987, must have a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources ATV safety certificate.
UTVs may travel on any city street with a speed limit up to 35 mph. The ordinance also permits UTVs to drive on Main Street between Western Street and Fourth Avenue, as well as on Grant Street and Fourth Avenue.
During the first reading of the ordinance in July, Skogquist said he doesn’t think it makes sense to allow UTVs in Anoka.
“Our neighboring cities, Andover, Ramsey and further points north, they allow them, but only in their most rural and northern areas,” Skogquist said. “And so I think a lot of the logic for that … was because of traffic, because of density, because of some of the concerns that this might cause. That’s why I don’t think this is a smart choice for Anoka.”
Skogquist also said enforcement would create more work for the Police Department, and he felt the city had already wasted enough time on the issue of UTVs.
Council Member Jeff Weaver said the beauty of an ordinance is it can be repealed if it doesn’t work well, but he sees this as a risk worth taking.
“We’ve been told a lot of things aren’t going to work, and it’s been spectacular results,” he said, citing examples such as allowing snowmobiles downtown.
Council Member Brian Wesp pointed out that the city hasn’t had a lot of problems with golf carts since allowing them in 2018, but he said the chief needs to let the council know if UTVs get out of hand or cause problems.
Council Member Elizabeth Barnett said it will be important for the city to make sure residents know the requirements for operating a UTV, including the need for a permit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.