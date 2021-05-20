Students at Blaine and Anoka high schools are getting a sneak peak at the upcoming premiere of An Opera Theatre’s commission “In the Midst of Things: In Medias Res.”
The production, showing at 15 schools, was unveiled in theater classes at Blaine with Andrew Rakerd May 13, continuing May 18 in music classes at Blaine with Susan Zemlin and May 25 in theater classes at Anoka with Mark Milbauer.
“From the beginning, we knew we wanted to share this production with as many local schools as possible,” said Kelly Turpin, founder and producer of An Opera Theatre. “That’s a great perk to the virtual platform. Plus, some of our cast and team had connections at Blaine and Anoka, so we reached out and were so happy when Mark Milbauer, Susan Zemlin and Andrew Rakerd all said yes to sharing it! Even more exciting is we’ll be following up with both Susan and Mark’s classes with Q&A’s between the students and some of our cast and creative team.”
The opera is a 15-minute piece composed by Hollywood orchestrator and local composer Robert Elhai with a libretto by local theater legend Christina Baldwin. It is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Sequoia Hauck, with a music break by hip-hop artist Darrius Strong.
It is a production based on the current time, taking place in a virtual classroom during the pandemic, and is part of An Opera Theatre’s spring education program.
Ms. T (KrisAnne Weiss) is trying her darndest to keep it together and teach something of value while high school students Nicole (Mikalia Bradberry), Trevor (Justin Anthony Spenner), Kai (Darrius Strong), Sunny (Anna Hashizume), Leo (Adán Varela), and Max (Phinehas Bynum) are just trying to get through yet another monotonous day of virtual learning. Attitudes, emotions and humor collide in this all-too-real tale of the relatable lessons and hardships brought on by virtual connection.
“I wanted to create something refreshing and personal for teachers and students this semester,” Turpin said. “Our education program is imperative to our vision as an organization, and those collaborations do not happen without teachers who are out there continuing to dream big and show up for their students no matter the circumstances. This year, of all years, we wanted the teachers and students to know that time and talents were dedicated to them through the creation of this opera.”
Involvement with communities and schools is a top priority for An Opera Theatre, seeking to break down societal, financial and cultural barriers so that art is accessible to all. Productions include direct interaction with audiences after shows, with additional educational programming aimed at engaging Minnesota youth in opera, movement and acting.
“AOT has had an education program since day one of our founding in 2018,” Turpin said. “We hold residencies at LEAP International High School in St. Paul each semester and are hoping to broaden our school residencies in the years to come as we continue to grow as an organization.”
The activity is part of a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, with funding also provided by the Twin Cities Opera Guild.
“In the Midst of Things” can be seen online at www.anoperatheatre.org and on An Opera Theatre’s Facebook page. It is a free program, with a suggested $10 donation if able.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.