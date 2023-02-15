SP Blaine Alpine boys team.jpg

Team depth paid off on an unpredictable day, as the Blaine boys Alpine ski team finished as the Section 7 runner-up Feb. 7, qualifying for the state meet.

 Photo by Blaine Alpine

It was a slippery, pressure-packed day, taking more than a few twists and turns before coming down to the wire.

In the end, the Blaine boys Alpine ski team emerged with a runner-up finish at the Section 7 Championships at Giants Ridge in Biwabik Feb. 7, advancing to the state meet.

