It was a slippery, pressure-packed day, taking more than a few twists and turns before coming down to the wire.
In the end, the Blaine boys Alpine ski team emerged with a runner-up finish at the Section 7 Championships at Giants Ridge in Biwabik Feb. 7, advancing to the state meet.
Individually, a trio of area athletes advances as well. In the girls race, the Anoka duo of Stella Gronski and Claire Gronski advanced in ninth and 13th places, respectively. St. Francis’ Evan Haupert advanced with a 17th-place finish in the boys race.
In a sport decided by the slimmest of margins, with the smallest mistakes taking out competitors, races rarely go completely according to script. For the Blaine boys, that meant team depth would be crucial.
“Sections was a super stressful day on many points,” Blaine head coach Brian Gronski said. “Lukas VanWechel laid down a solid run. Caeden Clark followed with a solid run, Kevin Sarazin skied well, and it came down to the last skier, literally. Roger McQuay was the last skier for first run. We needed him to not only stand, but to ski well to put up points. We ski six skiers, but the fastest four score for the team. Roger came through! We now needed these same four to have solid second runs if we were to have any chance of getting back to state!”
All four Bengal boys that were needed on the second run came back and delivered, putting the Bengals in solid position.
VanWechel finished as the individual runner-up with a combined time of 1:16.74. Clark finished in 14th, Sarazin earned 16th and McQuay earned 22nd.
When the results were finally announced, Blaine could exhale … and celebrate.
“All combined, coaches, parents and skiers were quite stressed! Second runs came, and all skied like seasoned veterans and did what they had to do,” Gronski said. “When looking at results we knew Cook County was sitting in first — it came down to Blaine and Duluth East. Parents are doing the math, one of our coach’s wife is at home doing the math and sending texts: All are saying the boys are in!”
The state meet was scheduled to be held Feb. 14, back at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
